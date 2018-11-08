No power tonight

According to Plumas County Sheriff Greg Hagwood the power will not be turned back on tonight in Greenville, Quincy and portions of the Almanor Basin. The earliest the power could be restored on would be sometime tomorrow after PG&E has had an opportunity to inspect the power and transmission lines. The sheriff is working with local hospitals and will state OES to determine if centers will be opened tomorrow in Quincy and Greenville for people who need assistance. The power is out due to the Camp Fire burning out of control near Paradise. The canyon remains closed.