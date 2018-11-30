No tree permits at Challenge center for the season

A spokeswoman for the Plumas National Forest announced that The Feather River Ranger District – Challenge Visitor Center, located in Challenge, CA, is closed for the season due to staffing shortages related to the Camp Fire.

Plumas National Forest Christmas tree cutting permits are available at other forest offices including the Feather River Ranger District at 875 Mitchell Ave, Oroville, CA 95965.

Walk-in permits are available through Dec. 21. Permits are $10 and include a map of tree cutting areas, as well as safety information and helpful tips. Two permits are allowed per household; please read the instructions on your permit carefully; there are no refunds.

The Plumas National Forest is experiencing winter weather so it’s critical you plan ahead for contingencies such as flat tires, being stuck on a cold, muddy or snowy road, and have limited or no cell phone coverage.

More program specifics may be found at: www.fs.usda.gov/main/plumas/passes-permits/forestproducts .