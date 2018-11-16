NSCIF volleyball champs take on state competitors

In round one of the California State Championship on Nov. 6 at Quincy High School, the Trojan girls’ volleyball team took on Western Sierra Collegiate Academy where they lost to the Rocklin Wolves, 3-1.

The Quincy gym was packed with supporters for both teams and the energy was high as the two teams competed for the opportunity to continue in the big state contest. Earning a seat to challenge at the state level was an accomplishment in itself for both high schools.

Standing tall as the NSCIF champions, the Trojans were provided the advantage to host round one in Quincy. The Rocklin Wolves from Western Sierra Collegiate Academy came to town to play on the Quincy home court in front of a packed house of QHS fans.

Competitors vary from region to region so it is easy to get lost comparing apples to oranges when looking at team stats, but it is hard not to at least glance.

Quincy was 26-4 overall and 10-0 in their league. WSCA came to the game 19-6 overall and 14-0 in their league. Graphs show QHS with a tad more stamina than the Wolves, but who could really know with a pair of teams this closely matched.

The only actual data that implied insight for a possible game outcome was one single common opponent, Virginia City. WSCA beat the Muckers Sept. 22 by a score of 2-1. QHS lost twice to the Muckers early in the season, 3-2 and 3-1 on Sept. 11 and Sept. 13, respectively. One very real fact, QHS and WSCA had never before met each other in a state competition. This was a first and there were no stats posted for sheer excitement.

Long volleys separated points in the energetic spectacle that rewarded the full house crowd. The Quincy Quazies were in full regalia, cheering on the girls, and the whole FRC volleyball team showed up to support and cheer as well. The dynamic play started with the Trojans leaping onto the scoreboard 7-0. The crowd went wild as that first game ended in a score of 25-19 for Quincy. The following three game scores were 25-15, 25-22 and the final 25-16, all for the WSCA Wolves of Rocklin. It was a dramatic challenge and an exciting evening for all.

“These ladies are amazing, I can’t believe I got to be a part of this!” said QHS head volleyball coach Michelle Abramson. “April Gott and Bill Abramson were an integral component to the success of this team.”

To arrive at the big game, the Trojan girls first won the Nov. 3 Northern Section CIF final championship match against the Hamilton Braves by a score of 3-1 in Red Bluff. It was a huge victory for the Trojans. The win launched the QHS girls on to state-level competition where they have competed in the past, but not arriving as the Northern Section champs.

The big Red Bluff win was made possible by stellar performances from the Trojans. Senior Sydney Gott fired 19 kills and junior Chyanne Morrison delivered 10. Junior Rachel Abramson again led the team with three ace serves and 14 digs. Gott and Morrison each served up two ace serves and followed right behind Abramson with 8 and 7 digs, respectively. Senior Autum Sherman lent 20 assists and freshman Emmary Wingfield got in seven.

Abramson was key in serve reception with 32 pickups, Gott had 19 and Morrison was first on 13. To watching the team in action from the sidelines is to witness a well-oiled machine. The Trojan girls’ warm-up practice is a synchronized poetry in motion.

Coach Abramson shared some of her thoughts on the team success: “What makes this a championship team — they have courage, and heart, they never give up, they fight for every point, they encourage each other, they have strong leadership on the court, team captains Sydney Gott, Rachel Abramson, and Autum Sherman are able to lead the team …”

The Quincy lady Trojans leave a fine legacy that will live on the walls of the QHS gym. Their 2018 success may inspire future QHS athletes and remind them of the finest high school volleyball team in the Northern Section of California, their own Quincy Trojans.