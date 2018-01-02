‘Nunsense! The Vegas Review’ opens New Year’s Eve at West End Theatre

The Sisters of Hoboken are back in this lively, witty and hilarious “Nunsense” sequel.

“Nunsensations! The Vegas Review,” playing at the West End Theatre in Quincy over three weekends, including a New Year’s Eve show, takes place six weeks after the Sisters have staged their first benefit, and they are back presenting a “thank-you” show for all the people who supported them in the past. But now, they’re a bit slicker, having been “bitten by the theater bug.”

In this musical play, written by Dan Goggin, the Sisters have been told by a parishioner that he would donate $10,000 if they perform in a Las Vegas club. Reverend Mother is hesitant to accept. However, after being convinced by the other Sisters that “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas,” she agrees. Performing in the “The Pump Room” at the Mystique Motor Lodge, audiences will experience show-biz like never before in this Nunsense-Style Sin-City spectacular. This spoof of Vegas revues hits the jackpot.

Recommended for theater-goers of all ages.

“Nunsensations!”

Where:

West End Theatre, 541 Main St., Quincy

When:

Sunday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7, 2 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14, 2 p.m.

Tickets:

$18 general admission

$28 for New Year’s Eve show — includes glass of champagne and Dinner for One comedy skit.

Tickets available at Quincy Provisions and online at westendtheatre.us.