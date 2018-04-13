Obituaries for the week of 4/11/18

Betty Lou Gonyer

With her loving family at her side, longtime Chester resident Betty Lou Gonyer peacefully passed from this life Saturday April 7, 2018.

Born August 3, 1937, she was raised and educated in the California Central Valley community of Rodeo.

She came to Rodeo from Oklahoma where, through mutual friends, she met a handsome young man named Bernard David Gonyer and, as their love for each other blossomed, the two were united in matrimony on Oct. 14, 1955, in Rodeo.

To this union three daughters and a son were born. The family moved to Benicia in 1968, residing there until she and her husband settled in Chester in April of 1995.

Betty was preceded in passing by her husband David; she leaves her loving son Vernon, of San Francisco; daughters Tawana Dinsdale, of Magalia; Debra Conley, of Chester, and Laura Ribeiro, of Benicia; eleven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Betty loved to do arts and crafts and play bingo.

A time of visitation and viewing will take place Saturday afternoon, April 14, at 3 p.m. at the Fehrman Mortuary Chapel-Chester, followed by a private burial.

An opportunity to express condolences to the family, along with signing the memorial guest register, is available online at fehrmanmortuary.com.

Donna Lee Read

Donna Lee Read passed from this life peacefully on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, with her loving husband and close friends by her side. She fought a brave 3-year battle with cancer.

Donna was born in Riverside on March 3, 1958, to Frank and Jackie Blazeck. She spent her entire childhood in West Covina, in a close-knit neighborhood filled with children.

Growing up, Donna was involved in many activities. She started gymnastics at a young age and excelled at it, never ceasing to amaze her friends with her athletic abilities, from handstands to back flips and cartwheels.

Having a swimming pool in her backyard, she became an expert diver. She could perform a beautiful swan dive. Donna loved to dance, taking many dance lessons including ballet, toe dancing, tap and jazz.

She graduated from Covina High School in 1976. Shortly afterward she decided on a change of scenery and moved to Plumas County.

Donna first worked as a telephone operator. She also went to Feather River College for a time. Later, Donna went to work for Sierra Pacific Industries (SPI). While working there, she became very involved with Women in Timber, traveling to Washington D.C. in support of the timber industry. During her time at SPI, Donna had a number of different jobs, ultimately ending up in the shipping department where she worked for many years.

In later years, she decided to go back to school and got her bachelor’s in accounting. She then worked for a number of accounting firms.

In 2003, Donna married Charlie Read at Greenhorn Ranch.

Donna loved being a homemaker. Her home was a welcoming place for her many friends. She loved entertaining and being surrounded by people she cared about. She had an infectious laugh. Once you got her started, she had a hard time stopping. She was the ultimate people person. She would do anything for her friends and had the most loyal, giving and kind heart.

Donna and her husband loved motorcycles and enjoyed many rides with friends over the years.

She loved the beach, snow, and animals. Her favorite holiday by far, was Christmas.

Her artistic talent could not be denied. Everything that she tried her hand at she quickly mastered: oil painting, stained glass, batik, ornament painting, making and intricately painting jewelry boxes and, in recent years got into jewelry making, giving away most of her creations to friends.

Donna will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In her passing, Donna leaves behind her loving husband, Charlie Read, of Quincy, and brother, Frank Blazeck and his wife, Connie, of Oxnard; stepson, Juston Read and his wife, Laura; grandsons, Aden and Zander; stepson, Jesse Read; and many cousins.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 14, at the Old Cemetery on Cemetery Hill in Quincy. A time for close friends and family to celebrate Donna’s life will be held immediately afterwards at the family home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations in her memory be made to the Quincy Volunteer Fire Department.