Obituaries for the week of 4/25/18

Laverne Virginia Hawks Graham Ainley

Laverne passed away peacefully on April 14, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born in Peshastin, Washington, to Lewis and Doris Conner Hawks on Jan. 31, 1923.

Laverne grew up in Sacramento and Oroville. She graduated from Oroville Union High School in 1941. Shortly after graduation she married Melvin E. Graham in Reno, Nevada.

She spent many years living in different locations throughout the western United States during Mel’s career with the Western Pacific Railroad and as a military spouse when he was an officer in the US Army. Laverne and Mel were married 44 years until his death in 1986. In 1991 she married Dr. Richard G. Ainley in Santa Maria.

Laverne cherished raising her three children, was a voracious reader, life member of the Eastern Star, participated in the League of Women Voters, Parent Teachers Association, Portola Booster Club, “Pink Lady” volunteer, served as past president of Eastern Plumas Health Care Auxiliary, Portola Bridge Club, Santa Maria Lawn Bowling Club, enjoyed Round dancing, and traveled throughout the world.

In her final year, Laverne loved looking out her window at the Rocky Mountains. She would say it reminded her of the very happy times and treasured friends she had in Portola. She would reminisce about Catherine Olsen, Margaret Lambert, Dorothy Donnenwirth, Virginia Ayoob, Edwina Cullen, Evelyn Beer and Dorothy Bartlett to name a few. She now joins them in heaven.

Laverne was preceded in death by her first husband, Mel; parents, Lew and Doris Hawks; brothers, Guy and Earl Hawks; sister, Beverly Hawks; sister-in-laws, Wanda Graham Key, Minnie Alice Hawks; and Coronado traveling companion, Mamie Rutledge.

Laverne will be sadly missed, but her love and devotion to her family will never be forgotten.

She is survived by husband, Richard; three children, Dr. Edward E. Graham (Neri), Dr. Melvern E. Graham, and Col. Dawn Graham Jackson, USAF (ret) (Ron); sister, Jeanne Hollingsworth; four grandchildren, Kellie Jean Graham (David Sorensen), CPO Zachary E. Graham, USCG, Margot G. Graham, Conner Graham Jackson; and one great-grandchild, Colton Graham Sorensen; numerous nieces and nephews, three stepchildren, four step-grandchildren; and very dear friends of nearly 70 years Virginia Kopchak, Ray and Ruth Hansen.

No services are scheduled at this time. Memorials may be donated to Eastern Plumas Health Care Auxiliary, Doctor’s Without Borders, Gary Sinise Foundation for Disabled Veterans and First Responders, and Pikes Peak Hospice.

Ronald T. Holzer

Ronald T. Holzer, 83, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on April 15, 2018, at his home in Quincy. At his request, no memorial service will be held.

Ron was born on Feb. 7, 1935, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He graduated from Hoover High School in Glendale, in 1953, where he met his future bride and best friend Mary Fern. Ron and Mary wed in October of 1954 at the Wee Kirk of the Heather in Glendale. They relocated to Camarillo, in 1963 where they raised their three children, Mike, Jean and Joe. They moved to Quincy in 2004 when they both retired.

Ron worked for over 30 years as an Aerospace Engineer, followed by over 20 years as a business owner with Mary for an agricultural equipment company in Camarillo. Ron could do just about anything he set his mind to do. Over the years, he was a mechanic, plumber, electrician, woodworker, welder, machinist, expert tinkerer, uhrmacher, fisherman, hunter and bird watcher.

He is survived by his children Mike (Wendi), Jean, Joe (Devon); and his five grandchildren, Sam, Tyler, Hayley, Hannah, JD and Quinn.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mary Fern and his parents, Theodore and Louise Holzer. Condolences may be sent to 125 Fairgrounds Road, Quincy, CA 95971 or expressed online at fehrmanmortuary.com.