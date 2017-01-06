Obituaries for the week of 01/04/17

Charles Aubrey “Chuck” Bennett

Aubrey “Chuck” Bennett unexpectedly passed from this life on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at his home.

He was born in Chico on March 26, 1962, to Robert and Shirley (Williams) Bennett.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, of Westwood; daughters, Katrina King, of Jacksonville, Florida, Amanda Alegrete, Tracy McCann, Emily and Destiney Bennett, all of Westwood; father and stepmother, Robert and Anna Bennett, of Westwood; two grandchildren; and a brother David Bennett, of Crescent City.

Chuck was predeceased by his mother, Shirley and sister, Dawn.

A celebration of Chuck’s life, including military honors was held Dec. 29 at the Westwood Community Center. An opportunity to express your condolences to the family along with signing the memorial guest register is available online at www.fehrmanmortuary.com.

Susan Maxine Boggio

Susan Maxine Boggio, of Cromberg, 65, died Nov. 23, 2016, in Reno, Nevada. She was born in New York City, New York, on Jan. 13, 1951.

She is survived by her husband Bill Boggio; and her sons, Andrew Bullene, Dan Bullene and Matt Bullene.

There will be no services.

Edward Gene Bunch and

Marie Johanna “Honey” Bunch

Edward Gene Bunch passed away in Quincy, on Dec. 1, 2016, from complications due to a fall. He was born Jan. 31, 1925, in Los Angeles, to Edward Jesse Bunch and Elaine Verna Bragg.

He joined the Marines at age 17 and served in WWII as an airplane mechanic in the Guadalcanal area of the Pacific theater and was honorably discharged.

He was a detective for the Eugene, Oregon, Police Department. He married Marie Gnos on May 30, 1948, in Eugene. After moving to Carmichael, Gene then became an insurance adjuster and did that work for over 30 years.

They moved to Graeagle in 1968, and lived in their family home from then until their passing. While living in Graeagle, he worked various jobs including the building of the Graeagle Meadows Golf Course, carpentry, bartending, motel management, running the CSD in Plumas Eureka Estates, and the US Forest Service. He was a Charter Member of the Calpine Elks and the Graeagle VFW. He loved entertaining and enjoyed “happy hour” on their deck.

Honey Bunch, (Marie Johanna Bunch) passed from Alzheimer’s and congestive heart failure in Paradise, on Dec. 5, 2016. She was born to Swiss immigrants, Joseph Gnos and Johanna Schieber, on April 1, 1928, in Sacramento.

The eldest of six siblings, she worked on the family dairy farm and often looked after her brothers and sisters. During high school, she was trained in opera and made a couple of albums, later making an album of Swiss yodeling in Mill Valley.

She managed restaurants, a motel and even ran the Graeagle Frosty for a time. Both Marie and Gene were excellent cooks. She was an outstanding seamstress, even making her own wedding dress without a pattern. Most notable, of her many skills, though, was furniture refinishing. She loved the outdoors and many walks in the woods with her loyal dogs. To the end, she was positive and grateful for each day and loved her family and friends dearly.

They were preceded in death by their son Steven Jay Bunch. They are survived by Robert Bunch; Gerie Annette Bunch and her husband Thomas James van Rossem, of Quincy, and their daughters Jessica Christy van Rossem, of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Katrina Celeste van Rossem, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Steven Tyler Bunch, grandson, and his wife Prescilla, of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

A celebration of their lives will be held on Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. at the Calpine Elks Lodge #2432 (3 miles west of Portola on Highway 70). An opportunity to express your condolences to the family along with signing the memorial guest register is available online at HYPERLINK “http://www.fehrmanmortuary.com/”fehrmanmortuary.com. Interment will take place in the Sacramento Valley National VA Cemetery in Dixon.

Patricia L. (Foley) Nordstrom

Patricia L. (Foley) Nordstrom born Dec. 9, 1939, passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 14, 2016.

Pat graduated from Sacramento State University and was an accomplished musician and chef. She spent time in Hawaii, New Orleans, San Francisco, and finally resided in La Crescenta.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Nordstrom; her son Bill Hunt and his family; and her brother Robert Foley Sr.

She is predeceased by her parents, Marguerite Henry and George Foley, and her grandmother, Charlotte Henry.