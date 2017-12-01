Obituaries for the week of 11/19/17

Jerry Lynn Boyd

Jerry Lynn Boyd passed away on Tuesday, Oct 31, 2017, from diabetes complications.

He was born in Bremerton, Washington, on May 12, 1953, to Mike & Annebell Boyd.

Lake Almanor was his home for 17 years. He was a retired correctional officer, co-founder of Almanor Basin Food Pantry, scuba diver and rescue and volunteer firefighter at Peninsula Fire Dept.

In Jerry’s 65 years, he made many dives, saw many sights, shared many stories and touched so many hearts. We are all deeply saddened by his untimely passing.

He passed peacefully surrounded by his faith and his loved ones, with his wife Gail and daughter Kim holding his hand.

He is survived by his wife Gail, daughter Kimberly, son Rick, stepdaughter Dawn, brother Mike, sister Dee and three grandsons: Drake, Wyatt Boyd and Carson Webb.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that a donation be made in Jerry’s name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Jerry attended regular worship services at Lake Almanor Community Church. A celebration of Jerry’s life will take place at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9, at Lake Almanor Community Church, 2610 Highway A13, Lake Almanor. We appreciate all of your love, support and compassion for our Jerry.

Kirby Donald Conklin, Jr.

Chester resident Kirby Donald Conklin, Jr., passed from this life on Nov. 10, 2017, at his father’s home in Central California. Kirby was born in Santa Maria, on Sept. 21, 1991, to Margie Strite-Galsote, of Chester, and Kirby Drake Conklin, of Arroyo Grande and formally of Chester.

In addition to his loving mother and father, Kirby is survived by his sister, Adina Buckmaster, his brother, Caleb Strite, stepfather, William Tadio Galsote, grandmother, Lynne Gildred, grandmother, Barbara Caldwell Eve, aunt Gildred-Conklin, aunt Susan and uncle Ronald Fuqua, uncle Robert Strite, stepbrother, William Tadio Galsote, Jr., and stepsister, Rebecca Ann Galsote, as well as a plethora of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Kirby was a lifelong resident of Chester, attending both Chester Elementary and Chester High School, graduating in 2009. He later went on to Lassen Community College where he studied welding, enabling him to work in various welding/fabricating positions, both locally and in Central California.

Kirby was an avid 4×4 enthusiast, and was involved with Sierra 4 Play and other local off-road clubs. He loved to fish, camp, and enjoy the great outdoors both at the beach and our local area with his family and his friends. He loved to party, or just kick back with a good book for the evening. Kirby was fearless, compassionate and always willing to help others. Heaven rejoiced, but those left behind will mourn Kirby’s death for the rest of our lives.

“He had a smile it seems to me, reminds me of childhood memories, where everything was as fresh as the bright blue sky, oh, oh, oh Sweet Child of Mine.” You touched so many lives and your life ended too soon. We will all carry you, and our memories, in our hearts forever. Until we meet again, you will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure to know you.

Celebration of Life will be announced via Facebook and post office. Heaven now has a warrior to watch over all of us.

Patrick Lucius Penick, Sr.

With deep sorrow, we wish to announce the passing of Patrick Lucius Penick, Sr., on Nov. 18, 2017.

He lived his life to good purpose as a selfless and devoted husband, father and community member.

Pat was born May 8, 1936, to Ann and James Penick. He was the second of five sons. His father was a career Naval man. Pat attended five high schools where his passion was playing football. In addition to his love for sports, he developed a great love of reading early on which he maintained throughout his life.

After attending William and Mary, he graduated from San Jose State University and received a Masters Degree from Santa Clara University. At San Jose State in 1956, he won the annual Novice Boxing Tournament. It was at San Jose State where he met the love of his life, Marilyn Gropper. They married Jan. 31, 1959.

Pat and Marilyn had six children. Pat taught high school English in Santa Clara for 20 years where he was a cross-country coach and CTA president. In 1979, he and Marilyn with Robert and Mary Adams moved their families to Lake Almanor. After a short stint building homes, Pat taught English at Chester High School for a few years and was an assistant wrestling coach even longer. Four of his children graduated from Chester High School, and two, AnneMarie Fiegener and Jim Penick, became teachers — AnneMarie at Chester and Jim in the Redding area.

For the next thirty years, Pat was a realtor, first with Busy Bee Realty and later with Kehr O’Brien Coldwell Banker Realty. He retired in 2015.

During his time at Almanor, he was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.

Pat enjoyed spending time with his family, his daily swims through the summer, playing board games, croquet, bridge, and making banana milkshakes and popcorn for the grandchildren who affectionately called him Papa.

Survived by his wife Marilyn Penick; children Claire, Pat, AnneMarie (Alan), Joe, Jim and Tom (Darlene); brothers Jim (Annie), Jack (Evelyn), Jerry (Susan) and Mike (Janet); and 14 grandchildren. Pat and Marilyn would have celebrated 59 years of marriage January 31, 2018.

There will be a funeral mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, at Our Lady of the Snows Church, 220 Clifford Drive, Lake Almanor, CA, 96137.The mass will be followed by a reception in the church hall.