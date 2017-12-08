Obituaries for the week of 12/6/17

Nina Bess Knox

Nina Bess Knox went home to her Lord on Nov. 29, 2017. Nina was diagnosed with an aggressive form of acute leukemia in August of this year. She died at home due to complications related to the disease. Nina passed from this life peacefully, surrounded by the love of family and friends. She was 81.

Nina was born in Holstein, Nebraska, on Aug. 30, 1936, to George and Eva Hogle. Nina was the fourth child of five. The family moved to Crete, Nebraska, before she started school.

As a little girl, Nina loved being outdoors, a love she never outgrew. She followed her dad around the farm, helping him milk cows and fix things. Later she joined 4-H and won ribbons at the fair with her calf, Trudy.

Gardening was always a way of life and Nina did her share of planting and weeding vegetables, but she especially loved flowers. Roses and irises were her favorites.

Nina’s world was filled with music. She played violin, but took up the saxophone so she could march with the band. She sang in choral groups at school and at church. She was also an avid reader.

After graduating from high school, Nina pursed a degree in nursing. In October of 1955, she met Duane Knox on a blind date and fell in love. She quit nursing school and married Duane in December.

The couple had three children: Elizabeth, Audrey and Bayard. The family lived in Lincoln, Nebraska, for many years and then moved to Palo Alto in the 1970s. While her children were in high school, Nina worked nights as a nursing assistant and went back to school to become a registered nurse. She graduated in 1977.

In 1987, Nina and Duane moved to Quincy and opened Stone House Furniture. They were active members of First Baptist Church. Nina sang in the choir and lead congregational singing. She was also a deacon; she served with love.

Nina was a soft-spoken woman whose life displayed uncommon style and grace. She had a deep faith in the God. She loved the people around her. Kindness and gentleness were hallmarks of Nina’s life. She had a quick sense of humor. Hers was a life well lived. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eva Hogle, and her husband, Duane Knox.

Nina is survived by her children, Elizabeth Knox, Audrey Ruelas and her husband Bernard, Bayard Knox and his wife Karen; grandchildren, Krisalyn Whiteaker and her partner Paul Lopez, Melody Kruse and her husband Dan, Jana Cancel and her husband Michael and Joshua Knox; and dear family friend, Guy Hadland. She is also survived by siblings, Kathy Pongratz, Lois Brinton, Yvonne Konkler and Stan Hogle; and many nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m., Dec. 16, at First Baptist Church, 74 Reese Street, Quincy CA 95971.

Joe Madigan

Joe Madigan was born in San Francisco on July 11, 1935. He passed away Nov. 29, 2017, in Folsom after an unexpected illness.

He grew up in Crescent Mills and later taught in Greenville and at Chester High School. He coached sports in Greenville and Chester and taught drivers’ training.

Joe is survived by his wife Doris, sisters, Lynne Ladd and Roseanne Martin (Jim) and his brother Kelly (Vicki) Madigan.

Services for Joe will be at American River Community Church, 3300 Walnut Avenue, Carmichael, CA; Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. Internment at Veteran’s Cemetery in Dixon.