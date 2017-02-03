Obituaries for the week of 2/1/17

Michael Carl Daugherty

Michael Carl Daugherty died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at his home in Prescott Valley, Arizona, at the age of 77. He was born July 25, 1939, in Alameda.

Mike is survived by his four living children, Craig, Todd, Amy, and Jaime; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was pre-deceased by his wife Carol, sons Mark and Tim, and sister Nancy.

Barbara Francine Lee

Barbara Francine Lee passed away in Clear Creek on Jan. 13, 2017.

She was born Dec. 3, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Anthony and Philomena Perrotti.

She is survived by her children, Susan, Frank, Nicki, John, and Toni; her life partner of 16 years, David Dean; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Anthony; sister, Geri; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband John “Jack” M. Lee, parents, Anthony and Philomena Perrotti, brother, Joseph and her beloved aunt, Marie Licata.

A Celebration of Life was held on Jan. 28 at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Lake Almanor; interment in the Chester District Cemetery. An opportunity to express your condolences to the family along with signing the memorial guest register is available online at fehrmanmortuary.com.

Garrett Elgin Powell

Portola native and lifelong resident Garrett Elgin Powell lost his life long battle with epilepsy Sunday morning, Jan. 22, 2017, at his home in Portola.

Born March 19, 1985, to Robert and Donna (Wakeland) Powell in Portola, here he was raised and educated graduating from Portola High School as a member of their Class of 2003. He went on to further his education for a brief period of time attending Feather River Community College.

For the past three years, he has worked as an Aide and Special Needs Assistant for the Plumas Unified School District first in Quincy for two years and recently in Portola this past year.

Garrett was a longtime member of the ALIVE Program of Plumas County. He enjoyed the outdoors especially hiking throughout the area and found relaxation playing his PlayStation and tending to his reptiles Echo and Brodis along with his recently adopted pup Mogee. He also enjoyed competing in the local adult basketball league.

Garrett was survived by his parents Robert “Bob” Powell and Donna Powell of Portola along with five aunts, four uncles and eight cousins.

A celebration of Garrett’s life is being planned for later this spring. An opportunity to express your condolences to the family along with signing the memorial guest register is available online at fehrmanmortuary.com.