Obituaries for the week of 4/12/17

Mary Agnes Anderson

Mary Agnes Anderson died peacefully with her family by her side on March 10, 2017, at Golden Empire Nursing and Rehab Center in Grass Valley. She was 97 years old.

Mary was born in Bitner, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 16, 1919. Her father, Mike Drost, was a coal miner and her mother, Mary Drost, was a housewife with four boys and a daughter. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Andy, her daughter, Helen, and her four brothers. Her last living brother, Mike Drost, passed away at 99 years old in January of this year.

Mary lived in New York and Kentucky before moving to San Rafael to be near two of her brothers, Mike and Marty Drost. There she met her husband Andy Anderson and they were married on August 12, 1959, and lived in Santa Venitia for 13 years. Together they raised a family of six children, Terry Anderson, Sharyn Bradley, Mike Anderson, Helen Drost, Joe Anderson and Judy Anderson. The family grew and Mary was blessed with 10 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Mary worked for Marin County in the Social Services Division. When her husband retired from the military they decided to move to the mountains and headed to beautiful Portola, in 1972. There they raised the twins, Joe and Judy. Mary began working for Plumas County in the Social Services Division and for a period served as acting director for the department. She retired at 65 years of age from Plumas County.

Mary was a member of the Rebekkas Club and was an officer for many years. She volunteered at the Nifty Thrifty Thrift Store in Portola and belonged to the Senior Citizens Club. She was also very active in the Holy Parish Catholic Church in Portola and served on several committees.

In 2001, Mary became a widow at 82 years old and after two years alone she moved to Penn Valley to be near her daughters, Sharyn and Judy. She lived with Judy for 12 years and then moved to an assisted living facility in Grass Valley. She remained very active playing cards with friends, knitting, crosswords, walking and occasional trips to Reno and local casinos. She belonged to the Catholic Ladies Relief Society and was a board member for years. Mary was a devoted Catholic and attended Saint Patrick’s church weekly and sat in the front pew each Sunday.

Everyone that knew Mary would say she had an infectious smile and was warm-hearted. She inspired all who knew her with her determination to stay active and healthy. She remained active until the end of her life. She donated to multiple groups and sent prayers to help others. Her smile and laugh will be missed by all who knew her.

An Inurnment Service took place in Portola, with family attending at the Shady Grove Cemetery on March 17 and Mary was laid to rest next to her husband and daughter. A Memorial Mass will be held in Grass Valley on Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s Church. Immediately following the service refreshments will be served in the Church Hall. Please join us to celebrate Mary’s life.

Sadie Lee Baker

Longtime Loyalton resident, Sadie Lee Baker peacefully passed from this life Friday, March 31, 2017, at St. Mary’s Regional Hospital in Reno, Nevada.

Born March 22, 1921, in Florien, Louisiana, to the late Lumar and Georgina (Thomas) Shankle, Sadie moved west with her family as a young teen settling in Reno, Nevada, where she attended high school. While residing in Reno, she met a handsome young lad named Anderson B. Baker and as their love for one another blossomed the couple was united in matrimony in Reno. The young couple later moved to Loyalton, where Sadie resided for the past 80 years.

Sadie enjoyed all types of arts and crafts, and is remembered fondly for her excellent cooking. She found pleasure in showing off her wardrobe in homespun fashion shows. While residing in Loyalton she was a longtime member of the Community Church of Loyalton.

In Sadie’s passing, she leaves her daughters, Flossie Lee, of Quincy, Louise Crayton and stepson Wadell Baker, both of Chico, and was the proud grandparent to 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 17 great- great-grandchildren.

She joins in her eternal home her husband Anderson B. Baker, whom she lost some 17 years ago, three sisters and three brothers.

A celebration of Sadie’s life is planned for 1 p.m., Sunday, April 9, at the Starlight Missionary Baptist Church, 100 South Redberg Ave., in Quincy, CA 95971. Interment will follow in the Quincy East Lawn Cemetery. An opportunity to express condolences to the family along with signing the memorial guest register is available online at fehrmanmortuary.com.

Elizabeth Ann “Beth” Cammack

With the same grace and dignity that she lived her life, Elizabeth Ann “Beth” Cammack peacefully passed on to join her beloved husband, Bill, in their eternal home Friday evening, April 7, 2017, at her home in East Quincy. Her son and daughter were at her side.

Born in Long Beach, on Dec. 10, 1938, to the late Ira and Muriel (Doyle) Wren, Beth as she affectionately became known, grew up in Westchester, and as part of the Croydon Kids attended Visitation Elementary School and graduated from St. Monica’s High School as a member of their Class of 1956. She went on to continue her education at the University of Dallas.

Her fifty-year professional career began in the Tile Industry in Inglewood, and it was here she met a handsome young gentleman, Willie Richard “Bill” Cammack who was soon to become her best friend, and love of her life. The couple was joined in matrimony in 1961 and to this blessed union a son and daughter were born.

In 1966, the couple relocated from Los Angeles to the northeastern California community of Quincy, where Beth continued her career as a teacher’s assistant at Pioneer Elementary. Soon she returned to the Title and Escrow field, before working for the Plumas County Recorder’s Office and later for Placer Savings and Loan. In 1995, she devoted her time fully to helping in the family’s business, Plumas Motor Supply, where she was still active until her passing.

A devout member of the Roman Catholic faith, Beth was a stalwart in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Parish, serving as a Eucharist Minister and a member of the Parish Council as well as the Diocesan Finance Council and with a special love fulfilled any other request the parish may have of her. She enjoyed traveling the world with her late husband, relaxing reading and playing word games and will be fondly remembered in the community as one who was always there to help others and greet people with a smile and a hug.

In her passing Beth leaves her son, Ed and his wife Heidi of Quincy; daughter, Sister Cyndie Cammack of San Rafael; as well as being the proud grandmother to Niki and husband Scott Korn; as well as being survived by several cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for the repose of her soul 11 a.m., Thursday morning, April 13, at her beloved St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 170 Lawrence Street, Quincy, CA 95971. Private inurnment will take place alongside her late husband in the Old Quincy Cemetery. Beth had asked that any remembrances in her memory be made to the Dominican Sisters c/o Fehrman Mortuary and Crematory, P.O. Box 53, Quincy, CA. An opportunity to express condolences to the family along with signing the memorial guest register is available online at fehrmanmortuary.com.

Kimberly Ann Gavard Ross

Kimberly Ann Gavard Ross, of Reno, Nevada, passed from this world unexpectedly March 24, 2017, at the age of 47.

Kim was born May 22, 1969, in Albany, New York, to the proud parents Mark and JoAnn Gavard. In 1971, the Gavard family moved from New York to Portola. It’s there she was raised and grew into young adulthood. At 18, Kim moved to Reno, where she has spent the last 29 years.

She is survived by husband, Dyke Ross; sons, Jake and Josh Ross; mother, JoAnn Gavard McGarr, of Portola; sisters, Tracy Blunier and brother-in-law Alain Blunier, of Fernley, Nevada, Kasey Bennett and Eddie Bennett, of Taylorsville; brother, Steven McGarr, of Sacramento; nephew, Jordan; and nieces, Alyssa, Erin, Brianna and Gabi.

Kim will always be remembered as a beautiful, fun, loving, die-hard Raider’s fan, who was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and friend.

She was preceded in death by her father, Mark Gavard and sister, Melissa Gavard.

Services will be held April 15 at 1 p.m. at Portola Station Baptist Church in Portola.

“Life is a dream walking, death is going home.”

Clifford Van Fossen

Clifford Van Fossen, 63, of Quincy, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2017, from injuries he received in a car accident.

Born on Jan. 24, 1954, to parents Jennings and Doris Van Fossen, from Quincy, Clifford was the youngest of three boys. He moved to the San Francisco Bay Area when he was 18 and attended Laney College in San Leandro. Just after turning 19, Clifford married Michelle Bernadette Cummins and they lived in Marin County, later moving to Rohnert Park, where they lived for many years and raised their family.

Early on, Clifford worked many jobs, settling on an IBEW electrical apprenticeship program in the North Bay Area. He also was the electrician for the City of Rohnert Park for 12 years. He was a very successful electrician and an excellent provider for his wife and two sons, Nicholas Clifford Van Fossen, 37 and Bryan Jennings Van Fossen, 34.

Clifford enjoyed scuba diving, flying RC airplanes, gliders and cars, camping and backpacking with his sons and riding motorcycles and off-road dirt bikes. He decided one day that he wanted to learn to sail so the whole family took sailing lessons in Pt. Richmond and he soon purchased a 32-foot sailboat that was set up for coastal cruising.

Clifford and his wife were divorced late in 2006 and within a couple of years he was compelled to return to the mountains that he enjoyed so much as a child. Quincy was where his heart was and he was happy to have returned when he retired. He last resided in Spring Garden.

Clifford was preceded in death by both his mother and father.

In addition to his ex-wife and two sons, he is survived by his daughter-in-law Amanda Van Fossen; precious granddaughters Lillian Van Fossen and Natalie Van Fossen; brothers Richard Van Fossen and Russell Van Fossen; sisters-in-law Elaine Van Fossen and Linda Van Fossen; as well as his nieces Heather Van Fossen, Brenda Van Fossen-Moore, Sarah Van Fossen, Jennifer Van Fossen and Gretchen Van Fossen.

All are invited to attend Clifford’s memorial service and celebration of his life at Fehrman Mortuary in Quincy, on April 22, at 1 p.m. An opportunity to express condolences to the family along with signing the memorial guest register is available online at fehrmanmortuary.com.

Arthur F. Wolf

Arthur F. Wolf passed away peacefully in Loyalton, on April 3, 2017. He was born in Oakland, on Nov. 14, 1939, to Severin Frank and Olga (Jorgenson) Wolf.

He was raised in San Leandro. He served in the U.S. Army at Fort Ord during the Vietnam War. After leaving the Army, he married Kristine Lindberg and had two children. Kristine passed away on Jan. 9, 2009.

He was a career fireman for 30 years with the Berkeley Fire Department. After his retirement they moved to Graeagle, in 1998.

In August of 2009, Art reunited with Zoe LaBarron through Classmates.com and they were married on Sept. 15, 2009. Art was very active in the DeMolay organization and Zoe the Rainbow Girls where they originally met. When Art graduated high school, he and Zoe attended his Senior Ball together in 1957.

Art was an avid golfer and worked as a marshal for many years at the Graeagle Meadows Golf Course. He also loved to read. In 2012, He and Zoe traveled to Europe taking a River Cruise up the Rhine River and spent a month in England.

Art is survived by his wife, Zoe Wolf, of Graeagle; and her two children, Clifford Olsen and Christianna Olsen Baldwin; grandchildren, Elijah Lee Spittler, Trenton Parker, Karlee Parker and Noah Anthony Baldwin; also cousin, Claude Walz.

Services will be held Saturday April 15, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Portola. There will be a viewing prior to the service at 12 p.m. in the Relief Society Room. The service will be at 1 p.m. with a reception following. Services were arranged by Manni Funeral Home of Portola.