Obituaries for the week of 4/5/17

Kenneth Blaine Countryman

Meadow Valley resident, Kenneth Blaine Countryman passed from this life at his home peacefully, with his loving family at his side, Sunday, March 26, 2017, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Sacramento to John and Etta (Andrews) Countryman on Feb. 3, 1947, Ken was raised and educated in Sacramento, graduating from Hiram Johnson High School as a member of the Class of 1965.

Shortly out of high school, Ken joined the U.S. Navy and served our country honorably during the Vietnam War. Ken served two tours in Vietnam before returning to Sacramento upon his discharge in 1969.

Also shortly out of high school, Ken, in December of 1965, married the longtime love of his life, best friend and high school sweetheart, Terry Lee Zacharias and to this union of over 52 years two sons were born.

In 1970 Ken began a career with Foremost Dairies, later to become Crystal Dairies, as a transport driver lasting over 30 years. Following his retirement, Ken and Terry relocated from Newcastle, to the northeastern California mountain community of Meadow Valley, where he remained active as a member of the Bucks Lake Volunteer Fire Department, as well as keeping busy helping anyone in need.

Although not a pilot himself, Ken enjoyed flying, traveling, fishing and was an avid train buff. Ken just enjoyed life. He was also a longtime member of the Northern California Local 150 of the Teamsters Union.

In his passing, Ken left his wife Terry, of Meadow Valley; sons, Donald, of Foresthill and Darron and his wife Ashley, of Newcastle; along with his precious grandchildren, Keaton, Cheyenne and Jase.

At Ken’s request, no formal services will take place although he had requested that you take time to plant a tree in his memory and take time out of your busy life to spend with a special person in his honor.

An opportunity to express your condolences to the family along with signing the memorial guest register is available online at fehrmanmortuary.com. Any remembrances in Ken’s memory can be made to either the Sacramento Shriners Children’s Hospital or the Bucks Lake Volunteer Fire Department c/o Fehrman Mortuary and Crematory, P.O. Box 53, Quincy, CA 95971.

Virginia Margaret Wert

Virginia Margaret Wert went to be with her husband “Eddie” on March 28, 2017. She was 88 years old. She was born May 1, 1928, to Robert and Goldie Burnett in Lawton, West Virginia.

Following her marriage to Eddie in 1948, in West Virginia, they relocated to Gridley in 1957, and then a permanent move to Quincy in 1959.

In Quincy, she worked at Ayoob Department Store until her retirement. She was blessed with the abundance of friendships she made while living in Quincy. She was active in the Xi Gamma Zeta sorority and was the Beta Sigma Phi “Girl of the Year” in 1970. She had a love for gardening and spent all her free time in her yard.

Margaret is survived by her sons, Gary (Barbara), of Paradise, Terry (Sheri), of Greenville; her sister-in-law Joann Forren, of Gridley; four grandchildren, Nick (Miranda) of Sparks, Nevada, Monika, of San Diego, Tanya, of Chico, Lance (Carly), of Anderson; and six great-grandchildren.

Fehrman Mortuary in Quincy will be handling final arrangements. An opportunity to express condolences to the family along with signing the memorial guest register is available online at fehrmanmortuary.com. Private family services were held and final inurnment will take place in the Quincy East Lawn Cemetery. The family requests any donations in Margaret’s memory be made to Butte Home Health & Hospice, 10 Constitution Drive, Chico, CA 95973.