Obituaries for the week of December 21, 2016

Thomas Anthony Sanchez Sr.

Thomas Anthony Sanchez Sr., known to most as Tony Sanchez, died Dec. 10, 2016, in Westwood, where he was born 77 years ago on Oct. 27, 1939.

Devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ellen; his two children, Tom Sanchez Jr. and Kelly Furtado; four grandchildren, Tommy Sanchez III, Kirk Sanchez, Rachel and Natalie Furtado; and three great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Allyson, and Jocelyn Sanchez.

An avid sportsmen and outdoor lover, he spent his life working and recreating in the woods. Born and raised in Westwood, he moved to Chester after high school, married Ellen and began a career with the US Forest Service, which included fire fighting and timber management. During his career he also spent four years serving his country in the National Guard.

He retired after 35 years, and spent his retirement hunting, fishing, camping, motor home traveling and playing with his grandchildren. He is fondly remembered by family and friends for his practical jokes and teasing. Known affectionately as Moldy Ole’ Fart and Papa by his grandchildren and Pops by his great-grandchildren, he raised three generations who remember many hours spent with him camping, bug hunting, digging worms and fishing, hunting in every season, all while being fooled by snipe hunts, porcupine eggs, bribed with milkshakes to sit in cold water and hit by flying cow pies.

Greatly loved, he will be greatly missed.

A celebration of Tony’s life is being planned for a later date. An opportunity to express your condolences to the family along with signing the memorial guest register is available online at fehrmanmortuary.com.

Kay Adoris Hohlfeldt

Kay Adoris Hohlfeldt died Nov. 16, 2016, in Chico. She was 93.

Born Aug. 31, 1923, in Minnesota, Kay later became a resident of Lake Almanor.

She is survived by Judy Hohlfeldt and Joseph Frederick.

Services are to be announced at a later date.