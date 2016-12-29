Obituaries for the week of December 27, 2016

Charleen Marie Candini Lycans

Charleen Marie Candini Lycans, 81, died early in the morning of Dec. 17, 2016, at Eastern Plumas Health Care in Portola.

Charleen, a native Californian, was born at San Joaquin General Hospital in Stockton on April 23, 1935, to Mario (Milo) Gustantino Candini and Bernice Mae Cotton Olson, both parents preceding her in death and stepfather Vernon Olson of Monterey and stepmother Viola Marie Candini of Manteca.

She worked many years as a medical secretary and insurance coordinator for Harry B. Chappel, M.D. in Dunsmuir and medical staff secretary at Mercy Medical Center in Mt. Shasta. Before retiring she was co-owner of a sewing business in Dunsmuir.

Surviving her are husband of 65 years Carl Keith Lycans, son John Keith Lycans, both of Reno, Nevada, and daughter Linda Marie Lycans Harvey, husband Daniel Thomas Harvey of Portola. She also had two grandchildren: Michael James Lycans of Reno, and Amy Jo Lycans Jones, husband Chris Jones and two great-grandchildren Henry Jones and Wyatt Jones of Sparks, Nevada. She has one sister Debbie Ann Olson of Dunsmuir.

Charleen’s father, Milo Candini, played professional baseball and in 1950 played for the Philadelphia Phillies and was in the World Series, although they lost in a sweep to the New York Yankees.

Being a professional seamstress, she also enjoyed sewing for family and friends in addition to knitting and crocheting. She also was an avid gardener and golfer. Charleen was an expert in bass fishing (and cooking) in addition to deer hunting. She could bag a bird with a single shot.

A memorial is scheduled in the spring.