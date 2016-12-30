Off the edge

On Thursday, Dec. 29, at approximately 2:30 p.m., an unidentified female driver transporting a male passenger took a corner going eastbound on A-15, losing control of the vehicle. The vehicle hit a tree after going sideways down a 20-foot embankment. According to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Tobenor of the Portola Volunteer Fire Department (PVFD), after the couple went down the embankment, PVFD and Eastern Plumas Healthcare (EPHC) extricated the trapped female driver. “A backboard was used with full c-spine precaution, and the team carried her across a meadow to the awaiting ambulance,” Tobenor said. “From there, the female driver was Careflighted to Renown in serious condition.” The male passenger is reported to be uninjured. Tobenor asks the public to slow down when driving on mountain roads. “On these winding mountain roads in the winter season, all you have to do is hit a shady corner and likely there will be ice. Start out the new year safely, and slow down when driving,” he added. More information will be provided as it becomes available.