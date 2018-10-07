Opportunities for flu shots in Plumas

Adult drive-through and walk-in flu vaccination clinics sponsored by Plumas County Health Agency will be offered in communities throughout Plumas County beginning Monday, Oct. 15, in Greenville and ending Wednesday, Oct. 24 in Graeagle.

The clinics will operate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the vaccine is gone. Public Health will not provide the nasal spray vaccination this year. Only flu shots are available.

The schedule for adult flu shots is:

Greenville: Monday, Oct. 15.

Enter at the Indian Valley Medical Clinic, 174 Hot Springs Road. If the weather is bad, the clinic will be moved to Greenville Town Hall.

Portola: Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Enter from 500 First Ave. If the weather is bad, the clinic will be moved to the Education Building.

Chester: Thursday, Oct. 18. This walk-in clinic takes place at the Chester Memorial Hall. If a patient has mobility issues, a staff member will administer the vaccine at vehicle.

Quincy: Friday, Oct. 19.

Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds. If the weather is bad, the clinic will take place inside the Tulsa-Scott Building.

Graeagle: Wednesday, Oct. 24. Sponsored by Eastern Plumas Health Care, enter from Wasco Trail (Blairsden-Graeagle Road to Maricopa Trail to Wasco Trail. If the weather is bad, the clinic will be moved inside Graeagle Fire Department.

School-aged children flu clinics

Parents are asked to complete the Flu Form and send the completed forms with student at school prior to the dates listed below. Flu forms can be downloaded at plumascounty.us/publichealth/fluinformation .

Greenville schools: Thursday, Nov. 1 during school hours.

Chester schools: Thursday, Nov. 1 during school hours.

Quincy schools: Tuesday, Oct. 30 during school hours.