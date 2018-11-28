Over-snow vehicle meetings rescheduled

According to a spokesperson for the Plumas National Forest, officials there are exploring options to extend the comment period for the Over-snow Vehicle (OSV) Use Designation Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS). The period will be extended a minimum of two weeks.

Open houses set for Nov.29 in Quincy and Dec. 1 in La Porte are also being rescheduled.

“Due to the Camp Fire, we’ve decided it would be best to provide everyone more time to participate in the planning process,” according to Daniel Lovato, PNF Supervisor.

The comment period extension and open house schedule will be announced within the next several days and will be publicized via the project website noted below, news releases and on social media.

The DEIS discloses the comparative analysis of options being considered in designating snow areas and trails, and snow trails where grooming would occur, for public OSV use on the Plumas National Forest.

A decision on the project will be made following the completion of a final EIS, expected in April 2019.

Information, including the DEIS, maps and opportunities for comment, is available on the project website at: www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=47124 .

For additional information regarding this project, contact Katherine Carpenter, Forest Environmental Coordinator at the Plumas National Forest address above or at (530) 283-7742; or [email protected].