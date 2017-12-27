Park district directors sworn in, new multi-sport court project moves forward

Three directors were sworn in Dec. 12 for new terms to continue serving on the Central Plumas Recreation and Park District Board. The district also moved forward on plans for a new multi-sport court facility.

Board Chair Laurie Sturley and Vice Chair Scott Davis took their oaths of office for new terms continuing until early December 2021. Director Rick Leonhardt was sworn in for a new term that runs through early December 2019.

The park district board will elect officers at its next regular meeting Jan. 23. Current terms for Jeremy Pilkington and Jerry Sipe (who was not available for the meeting) are in effect until December 2019.

In other business, the park district members discussed construction of a new multi-sport court facility to serve the Central Plumas region and voted 4-0 to award a $145,260 contract for the project to Sport Court of Northern California.

The 110-foot by 52-foot sport court will be built in late spring 2018 in Pioneer Park located in East Quincy, and be accessible for persons with disabilities.

With color-coded markings, the court will accommodate basketball, volleyball, tennis and pickleball — a popular sport that is a cross between ping-pong and tennis.

The new multi-sport facility will also be fenced for security and constructed of interlocking, durable plastic tiles over a concrete base. The project will be installed just east of the group barbecue pavilion on a 3-acre parcel of undeveloped land acquired by the district in 2009.

Designated as the Pioneer Sports Annex, the vacant site is currently used for short-term camping to accommodate the High Sierra Music Festival each Fourth of July weekend.

However, during the music festival, the sport court will be secured and not in use.

With the addition of the new court, Pioneer Park will add an attractive, high-use and centrally located facility to its list of amenities available to Plumas County families and sports enthusiasts. The park currently provides the largest public swimming pool in the county, a playground, volleyball court, horseshoe pits, bocce ball courts, a nine-hold disc golf course, picnic facilities and a group barbecue pavilion sponsored by the local Rotary International.