PCS students’ inspire unity with upbeat music performance

The students of Plumas Charter School demonstrated Nov. 16 that wisdom is timeless.

Using the power of music to transform emotions and demonstrate unity in their school and their community, approximately 100 PCS students performed a “Music Across the Decades” show for friends, families and fellow classmates.

The all-school performance by kindergartners through sixth-graders brought home universal themes as well as ideals once expressed by former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan of Ghana, who famously said,“…through music, all peoples can come together to make the world a more harmonious place.”

PCS Executive Director Taletha Washburn had high praise for the show, which was held at the Pioneer School campus on Mill Creek Road in Quincy.

“The cafeteria was packed — standing room only,” Washburn said. “What a fun and inspirational evening!”

All elementary grades joined in the presentation. Each class selected a song that held special meaning for them.

Performances ranged from the 1960s hit “Surfin’ USA” by the Beach Boys to “One Day,” an emotion-packed ballad by contemporary reggae and rock artist Matisyahu.

Washburn thanked the staff who worked hard to produce the show and said the performance was designed to convey that “music represents a variety of emotions and unifies us. Students ended the event all together singing Jimmy Cliff’s ‘I Can See Clearly Now (the Rain is Gone).”