Pedestrian walkway, bridge construction planned

East Quincy is set to get a new pedestrian walkway and bridge at an estimated cost of $565,800.

That’s according to recent decisions made by the Plumas County Board of Supervisors.

“In August, the nearby Pioneer Elementary reopened its campus and now has a student population of 374,” explained Plumas County Public Works Director Robert Perreault about the Mill Creek and Highway 70 addition. “Recent school field trips have passed through the project’s limits.”

Members of the Board of Supervisors gave Perreault the nod to accept the low bid in moving forward on the project.

With the influx of students at Pioneer Elementary School once again, students are now forced to walk along the shoulder of the roadway as they pass Mill Creek, explained Public Works Assistant Director John Mannle.

Darren Taylor Construction of Anderson was the successful low bidder at nearly $455,000 among a list of four contractors. The highest bid came in at nearly $699,000.

The approved bid includes an asphalt pathway, concrete sidewalks, curb and ramp.

The pedestrian bridge over Mill Creek was purchased by public works in August at a cost of nearly $64,600. Contech Engineered Solutions is furnishing the materials for the 50-foot span pedestrian truss bridge.

Supervisors approved this portion of the project Aug. 7 and it should be delivered sometime in December, Mannle said.

The pedestrian bridge will be located over Mill Creek adjacent to the county’s pipe yard, according to Perreault.

“Public works has been working on the design and construction of pedestrian walkways along the north side of State Route 70 in East Quincy near Mill Creek,” Perreault explained in a letter to supervisors. The letter was reviewed under the consent agenda items Tuesday, Oct. 2.

The project is actually part of the existing trails system project. It was delayed due to heavy rains in early 2017, Mannle said. Public works had to concentrate on those repairs before it could move forward with this project.

“We’re trying to close the gap,” Mannle said about the intent of the project.

Depending on the weather, Mannle said that work is scheduled to begin in December after the bridge arrives.

He said he’s hoping that the remainder of the project will be completed by the time school gets out in June 2019, again dependent upon the weather.

Dokken Engineering will assist public works with construction management services, Perreault told supervisors.

The project’s full construction budget is $565,000. That includes the costs of the pedestrian bridge, the additional construction contract and the construction engineer costs, according to Perreault.

The project is funded with $368,000 from the old State Safe Routes to Schools program — this was replaced by the new Active Transportation Program. Another $161,000 is from supervisors’ approved Senate Bill1 funding. SB1 raised gas taxes and vehicle fees in hopes of generating tens of billions to fix California’s roads and similar projects. It was approved in 2017.

The road fund was budgeted for this fiscal year 2018-19 to contribute a 10 percent local match on State and Federal Safe Routes to School Program funds up to $36,800. SR2S was approved nationwide in 2012.

Supervisors previously approved the plans Aug. 7. A request for bids went out Aug. 24 for the contract.