Peninsula Fire enjoying a couple of slower months

The meeting of the Peninsula Fire Protection District on Dec. 19 was not boring or uneventful, but with fire dangers at a lower level and the OES Engine back from the Camp Fire it was fairly routine.

The highlight of the evening was the announcement that Andrew Courtright earned promotion to battalion chief and Brandon Higby’s was promoted to fire captain.

Fire Chief Gary Pini reported that during the months of October and November there were 26 medical responses and six fire related calls.

He reported that there is an ongoing effort to develop an evacuation plan for the peninsula area by the local agencies, county and state.

Barbara MacArthur gave a report on the continuing efforts to establish standards and guidelines to reduce hazardous fuels in the Country Club and incorporated into the member’s handbook.

The Firewise Committee plans to present their recommendations to the LACC board at the January meeting.

Chief Pini also noted that the Firemen’s Association Crab Feed on Jan. 12 is sold out and there is a waiting list.