Peninsula Fire gets ready for summer

The business meeting of the Peninsula Fire Protection District (PFPD) board of directors May 15 may not have been a marathon in duration, but it was loaded with information about events to come.

The board approved a preliminary budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year and after public notice will have a final vote at the next board meeting.

Country Club lot inspections for fire safe conditions have begun and will continue into the summer.

The Plumas County Fire Safe Council “Community Chipping Program” will be in Chester/Lake Almanor starting May 27. Applications and information on no-cost chipping is available at plumasfiresafe.org/chipping or contact Gary Parque at 283-0829.

Green waste disposal

Chief Gary Pini announced that beginning May 10, acceptable green waste will be taken at the Chester Landfill site at a reduced rate of $5 per cubic yard on the following days:

– Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to noon.

– Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Closed from noon to 12:30 p.m. for Lunch.

All loads are subject to strict inspection to determine acceptability.

Wildland fire training exercise

The PFPD in cooperation with Plumas County Office of Emergency Services, CalFire, Plumas County Sheriff, Seneca Hospital and the Forest Service, along with many others, will be conducting a wildland fire training exercise in the Lake Almanor Peninsula on Wednesday, May 29.

This is a training session only, but basin area residents should expect emergency vehicles to be active in the area, especially between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The roughly five-hour training exercise will be predicated on a fire that has started in the Lake

Almanor/Peninsula area.

Local fire departments as well as the Forest Service and CalFire will supply fire suppression units.

The sheriff’s office, CHP and Search & Rescue will be simulating an evacuation as part of the larger exercise.

The American Red Cross, Public Health and Plumas County hospitals will simulate emergency triage and shelter operations.

The objective of this type of training exercise is to test and improve all aspects of response to a major fire incident in our area and to increase the community’s awareness for proper response in case of an emergency.

Please cooperate with all of the participating agencies.