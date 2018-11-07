Power outage would be limited in Plumas

UPDATE: 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7: The portion of Plumas County that PG&E is monitoring is limited to the LaPorte area. PG&E customers can sign up to receive notifications of proactive power turnoffs by visiting pge.com/wildfiresafety . Alerts can be made by phone, text or email.

The following notification has been received from PG&E:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Due to expected extreme fire danger conditions, including the Red Flag warning from the National Weather Service and several other weather factors, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today began notifying customers in portions of nine counties that the company may proactively turn off power for safety starting on Thursday, November 8.

“We know how much our customers rely on electric service and the impacts these events can have on our customers, their families and communities. We will only consider temporarily turning off power in the interest of safety and as a last resort during extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of wildfire,” said Pat Hogan, senior vice president of Electric Operations.

Factors that PG&E considers when deciding to initiate a Public Safety Power Shutoff include strong winds, very low humidity levels, critically dry vegetation and on-the-ground observations.

PG&E is working closely with first responders and state and local agencies to keep them apprised of our response to the evolving weather conditions.

Starting today, PG&E is sending automated voice messages, texts and emails to customers alerting them to a potential power shutoff.

Due to forecasted high winds and dry vegetation, PG&E may temporarily turn off power in portions of the following communities:

Butte County

Lake County

Napa County

Nevada County

Placer County

Plumas County

Sierra County

Sonoma County

Yuba County

PG&E meteorologists will continue to monitor weather conditions as they evolve. PG&E will have additional details on affected areas as weather reports become available. Gusty northeast winds are expected late Wednesday through Thursday primarily in the Sacramento Valley, western slopes of northern Sierra and the North Bay hills.

PG&E’s automated message to potentially impacted customers included the following message:

“Extreme weather conditions with high fire danger are forecasted in the North Bay, North Valley and Sierra Foothills, starting overnight Wednesday and lasting through Thursday. These conditions may cause power outages. To protect public safety, PG&E may also temporarily turn off power in your neighborhood or community. If there is an outage, we will work to restore service as soon as it is safe to do so. Please have your emergency plan ready. If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it—and keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 911. For more information on how to prepare, please visit pge.com/wildfiresafety or call 1-800-PGE-5002 (1-800-743-5002).”