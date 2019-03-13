PG&E to increase flows on North Fork below Belden Dam

Pacific Gas and Electric Company is increasing flows on the North Fork Feather River below Belden Dam while the Belden Powerhouse undergoes scheduled annual maintenance, PG&E announced today.

PG&E urges those recreating near the water to exercise caution and not go into the water during higher flows.

PG&E began increasing water flows March 11 below Belden Dam from about 100 cubic feet per second to about 2,000 cfs. Flows will likely be higher than normal through April.

The higher flows are necessary as PG&E will not be diverting water from the Belden Reservoir to a water tunnel and penstock that serves the Belden Powerhouse on Highway 70 while the powerhouse is undergoing maintenance.

The Belden Reach is the 7-mile portion of the North Fork Feather River that runs along Caribou Road in the Plumas National Forest between the Belden Reservoir and the intersection of the North Fork and East Branch of the North Fork Feather River. The Gansner Bar, North Fork and Queen Lilly campgrounds are situated along the Belden Reach.