Photographer’s work featured at Mt. Hough Ranger District office

The works of photographer and Forest Service employee Susan Jack are currently featured in the Mt. Hough Ranger District office lobby.

The collection of black and white photos captures outdoor scenery of California and Nevada, spanning 32 years of Jack’s federal employment.

Jack moved to Yosemite National Park with her family in 1979, where she lived and worked for the National Park Service for 17 years. While there, Jack says she was fortunate enough to attend workshops given by Ansel Adams, William O’Neil and Lewis Kemper, which is where her love of photography began.

Jack is currently stationed at the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Forest Service, in South Lake Tahoe.

Jack personally develops and prints her own photographs and is currently working exclusively with 35 mm black and white film. Her artwork may be viewed Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Mt. Hough Ranger District Office, 39696 Highway 70, Quincy.

For more information about the art display, call Kathy Powers at 283-0555.

Visit the Forest website at fs.usda.gov/plumas for fire restrictions, recreation areas designated for campfire use, recreation guides, safety tips and current news.