Pioneer campus closed update
10 a.m. update: Sheriff Greg Hagwood announced that the security issue has been resolved and an arrest has been made. More details to follow.
The Pioneer School campus in East Quincy – home to Plumas Charter School and the kindergartners from Quincy Elementary School — is closed today, Thursday, Oct. 19, at the request of Sheriff Greg Hagwood. More information will be shared when the sheriff makes it available to the public.
One thought on “Pioneer campus closed update”
When can we expect to get an update on this?