Grand opening of multi-sport facility July 14

Plumas County families are invited to celebrate the grand opening of the region’s brand new multi-sport court facility on Saturday, July 14, when the Central Plumas Recreation and Park District will host a barbecue with sports, games and plenty of fun at Pioneer Park off Main Street in East Quincy, by the county fairgrounds.

The “Pioneer Park Palooza” will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with games, demonstrations and free hot dogs, hamburgers and beverages.

Reservations are required (to help with the barbecue planning), so RSVP to the recreation district office at 283-3278.

The summer evening event will showcase all of the entertainment and sports uses available in Pioneer Park, Plumas County’s sports and recreation jewel.

Events will include a Pickleball clinic, diving board contest, water volleyball, dodgeball, basketball, knockout Bocce ball, horseshoes, a disc golf tournament, croquet and time in the community pool.

The sport court project took a lot of coordination on the part of the district, its board of directors, contractors and others, according to CPRPD General Manager James Shipp, but special thanks go to two local forestry experts for their donations and help to make the court a reality.

“We want to thank Jim Marty, our forester, and Shaun Lemnah, the faller who worked on our site preparation for the multi-sport court,” Shipp said. “Both guys donated back a portion of their time to the project, which saved the district money that we were able to put back toward additional beautification work around the new facility. Their work also made it possible for CPRPD to donate the wood from our downed trees to the community for their use. We really appreciate Jim’s and Shaun’s generosity.”

5 – 8 p.m.

Next to the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds, East Main Street, Quincy

5 – 6 p.m.

Pickleball Clinic

Horseshoe Tournament

Diving Board contest

6 – 7 p.m.

Disc Golf Tournament

Basketball Knockout

7 – 8 p.m.

Dodgeball (6-man teams)

Bocce Ball

Advance registration is required. Sign up for the barbecue and scheduled events at CPRPD by calling 283-3278.