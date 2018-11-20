Planned outage in Canyon and part of Quincy

Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced that about 200 customers between Quincy and Keddie will be without power for part of Tuesday and possibly Wednesday while PG&E upgrades utility poles.

PG&E sent automated calls to these 218 customers on Saturday, notifying them that power will be out from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and again on Wednesday if necessary.

PG&E is upgrading 12 wooden poles to steel poles between Quincy and Paxton. PG&E will be using helicopters to carry poles to locations.

Customers with any questions may call PG&E’s customer service line at 800-743-5000.