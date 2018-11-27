Plumas Arts now offering its 2019 Art & Literary calendar

Just in time for the giving season, Plumas Arts is proud to announce the arrival of 2019’s Art & Literary Calendar. This will be the 20th edition of the calendar that once again features the art and poetry of Plumas County artists and writers.

Plumas Arts Director Roxanne Valladao says, “This much loved publication puts the talents of our exceptional county on display, from watercolor to photography to verse, and marks many of the notable cultural events for the upcoming year produced by Plumas Arts and our calendar ad sponsors.”

Artists included are Aimee Hamilton, Barbara Ricau MacArthur, Sally Posner, Joanne Burgueño Wilson, Michael Beatley, Pamela Giford, Betty Bishop, Randy Pew, Sylvia Smith, Kim James, Sylvia Wood and cover art by Sally Yost.

Writers this year are Heidi Wakefield, Brian Plankey, Larry McNeill, Lyn Walters, WMojave, Margaret Elysia Garcia, Chuck James and Susan Allen.

Calendars are on sale at the Plumas Arts Gallery in Quincy for $10 each. Plumas Arts Members pay the member price of $8 each. The Gallery is open Wednesday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Plumas Arts is the local arts agency representing Plumas County in the California Arts Council State Local Partnership, which creates a network throughout the state in counties large and small, urban and rural.

Grant funding from the California Arts Council provides significant support to Plumas Arts making possible numerous countywide programs in arts education, information services, a gallery featuring the work of resident artists, events production and management of the Town Hall Theatre.