Plumas Arts showcases family’s art

The Plumas Arts Gallery, located at 525 Main St. in Quincy, will host an exhibition of artwork by watercolorist Bobbie Linford of Indian Valley, and the Wilson-Napoleon family: James, Amy, Marjorie and Saul.

Linford was born and raised in the Lost Sierras of Plumas County. Many of her early years were spent outdoors, exploring on horseback and foot, where she grew a love for nature and its creatures. From this came her early inspiration as an artist, drawing the things that moved her in her adventures.

She attended FRC where she graduated with a fine arts degree. Wildlife and animals inspire much of Linford ‘s work, but she also enjoys painting scenery and portraits as well. Linford, her husband and children reside in Indian Falls where she finds daily magical inspiration for her art.

Wilson/Napoleon family members, as diverse as they are, all have one thing in common. They love to paint! Though they may be united through blood, their expressions are unique to each family member’s experience.

Amy Napoleon, more known for her photography, will show off her watercolor and nature journaling pieces. Napoleon draws her inspiration from medicinal plants and their uses. James Wilson is inspired by the uniqueness of Plumas County: its flora, fauna and folklore. Marjorie Wilson, 4, is inspired by the majesty above, painting rainbows, suns, moons and all things she deems pretty. The family’s youngest painter, Saul Wilson, 2, is currently in his Pink Period. Form and line are secondary to Saul’s emphasis on expressing his views through color.

The exhibit will hang at the gallery through Nov. 3. Plumas Arts Gallery and office hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit Plumas Arts on the web at plumasarts.org for more information about their programs, and to see the gallery exhibition schedule for 2018.