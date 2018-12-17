Monday, December 17, 2018
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Plumas Charter School students work to clean a neighbor’s yard down the street from their school site. From left: Brennan Porter, Kylie Anderson, Joseph Taylor, Thea Nicoles, Ethan Fiolka, and Dominick Brandvold. Fiolka, an 11th-grader, joined his 10th-grade friends for the community service project. Photo by Ingrid Burke

News 

Plumas Charter School students lend helping hands

Staff

Plumas Charter School students got into the holiday spirit of giving by helping neighbors in need Nov. 30.

PCS Outdoor Education Coordinator Courtney Gomola identified Quincy residents within about a mile of the school’s 80 Main St. site that could use help raking their yards, prioritizing those who are elderly and/or disabled.

Accompanied by their teachers, junior high and high school students raked and bagged leaves, leaving lawns and yards tidy before the coming snow. Local farmer Emily Bryant was on hand to haul the leaves away to compost at Follow Your Heart Farm.

Gomola said she hopes student community service will become an ongoing tradition for PCS. For more information, call 530-283-3851 or email [email protected].

Click here to submit a letter to the editor about this post.