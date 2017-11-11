Plumas Christmas tree permits now available

Plumas National Forest Christmas tree cutting permits are available at forest offices and may be purchased by mail.

Walk-in permits are available through Friday, Dec. 22, while permits-by-mail must be requested by Friday, Dec. 1, to ensure timely delivery. Permits are $10 and include a map of tree cutting areas and safety information and helpful tips.

Two permits are allowed per household; read the instructions on the issued permit carefully. There are no refunds.

Forest Service offices are closed on Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and weekends, except select Saturdays, including Nov. 25 and Dec. 2 and 9.

Because cutting areas may be quickly limited by snow, dress warmly and plan to get a tree early. Cell phone coverage can be scarce in remote areas so make sure to plan ahead for contingencies such as flat tires and being stuck on a cold, muddy road.

Information about office locations, hours of operation, the permit-by-mail program and other permit specifics may be found at fs.usda.gov/main/plumas/passes-permits/forestproducts .

Plumas National Forest offices and hours

Beckwourth Ranger District

23 Mohawk Road

Blairsden, CA 96103

Tel: 836-2575

M-F: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sat.: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturdays: Nov. 25, Dec. 2 and 9

Nervino-Beckwourth Fire Center

548 North Industrial Way

Beckwourth, CA 96129

Tel: 836-2575

Saturdays: Nov. 25, Dec. 2 and 9

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Feather River Ranger District

875 Mitchell Avenue

Oroville, CA 95965-4699

Tel: 534-6500

M-F: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sat.: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturdays: Nov. 25, Dec. 2 and 9

Challenge Visitor Center

18050 Mulock Road

Challenge, CA 95925

Tel: 675-1146

W-F: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Saturdays: Nov. 25, Dec. 2 and 9

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mt. Hough Ranger District

39696 Highway 70

Quincy, CA 95971

Tel: 283-0555

M-F: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sat.: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturdays: Nov. 25, Dec. 2 and 9

Greenville Work Center

128 Hot Springs Rd.

Greenville, CA

Tel: 284-7126

Th-F: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sat.: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturdays: Nov. 25, Dec. 2 and 9

Plumas National Forest Supervisor’s Office

159 Lawrence Street

Quincy, CA 95971-6025

Tel: 283-2050

M-F: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Call this office for information about permits-by-mail.