Plumas Christmas tree permits now available
Plumas National Forest Christmas tree cutting permits are available at forest offices and may be purchased by mail.
Walk-in permits are available through Friday, Dec. 22, while permits-by-mail must be requested by Friday, Dec. 1, to ensure timely delivery. Permits are $10 and include a map of tree cutting areas and safety information and helpful tips.
Two permits are allowed per household; read the instructions on the issued permit carefully. There are no refunds.
Forest Service offices are closed on Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and weekends, except select Saturdays, including Nov. 25 and Dec. 2 and 9.
Because cutting areas may be quickly limited by snow, dress warmly and plan to get a tree early. Cell phone coverage can be scarce in remote areas so make sure to plan ahead for contingencies such as flat tires and being stuck on a cold, muddy road.
Information about office locations, hours of operation, the permit-by-mail program and other permit specifics may be found at fs.usda.gov/main/plumas/passes-permits/forestproducts .
Plumas National Forest offices and hours
Beckwourth Ranger District
23 Mohawk Road
Blairsden, CA 96103
Tel: 836-2575
M-F: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sat.: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Saturdays: Nov. 25, Dec. 2 and 9
Nervino-Beckwourth Fire Center
548 North Industrial Way
Beckwourth, CA 96129
Tel: 836-2575
Saturdays: Nov. 25, Dec. 2 and 9
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Feather River Ranger District
875 Mitchell Avenue
Oroville, CA 95965-4699
Tel: 534-6500
M-F: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sat.: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Saturdays: Nov. 25, Dec. 2 and 9
Challenge Visitor Center
18050 Mulock Road
Challenge, CA 95925
Tel: 675-1146
W-F: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Saturdays: Nov. 25, Dec. 2 and 9
Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Mt. Hough Ranger District
39696 Highway 70
Quincy, CA 95971
Tel: 283-0555
M-F: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sat.: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Saturdays: Nov. 25, Dec. 2 and 9
Greenville Work Center
128 Hot Springs Rd.
Greenville, CA
Tel: 284-7126
Th-F: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sat.: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Saturdays: Nov. 25, Dec. 2 and 9
Plumas National Forest Supervisor’s Office
159 Lawrence Street
Quincy, CA 95971-6025
Tel: 283-2050
M-F: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Call this office for information about permits-by-mail.