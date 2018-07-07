Plumas County Museum features new art show by local artist

Now on exhibit in the Stella Fay Miller Mezzanine Gallery at the Plumas County Museum are the original artworks of Crescent Mills artist Ponaidy (Pony) Nava Stuart.

Working in acrylics, oil pastels and needlepoint, the images featured at the Museum are taken from, and inspired by, the beauty of the natural world, as well as the man-made spaces and objects around us.

A long-time resident of Indian Valley, Ponaidy has been a professional freelance artist for over 60 years and has 35 years of experience as an art instructor. She is a former member of the Plumas County Arts Commission and has previously exhibited artwork at Feather River College, the old Bank of America in Quincy and the Plumas County Museum.

Likewise, her paintings, murals and textile art hangings are proudly displayed in many homes and businesses throughout the county and beyond.

Running through mid-August at the Plumas County Museum, 500 Jackson St. in Quincy, this show features recent works by the artist, who is generously donating half of all the show’s proceeds to the Museum.

Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information. call the Museum at 283-6320.