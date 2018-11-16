Plumas County voters reject Measure B

Plumas voters rejected Measure B, the commercial cannabis initiative, and elected members of their health care districts and a trustee for Feather River College. Voters in Portola elected four members to the city council.

Just a few minutes after the polls closed at 8 p.m., the Plumas County results were in and of the 12,553 registered voters in the county, 8,379 cards were cast for a 66 percent turnout, but more postmarked ballots were expected. Those results will be totaled and a final tally will be available Nov. 16.

Plumas voters rejected Measure B 65.01 percent to 34.99 percent.

For the Feather River College board, incumbent Guy McNett obtained 64.43 percent of the vote to Margaret Garcia’s 34.93 percent.

In the Portola City Council race, incumbents Phil Oels earned 33.20 percent and Bill Powers, 30.75 percent, to be the top two vote earners in a field of four for the 4-year seat.

For the two 2-year seats on the council, incumbent Pat Morton earned 23.96 percent, followed by Stan Peiler with 18.26 percent in a field of seven candidates.

In the race for Eastern Plumas Health Care, the top three vote earners were Teresa Whitfield, Gail McGrath and Harvey West III. McGrath and West are incumbents. Lucie Kreth, the other incumbent on the ballot, was not re-elected.

For the Plumas Hospital District, the top three vote earners were John Kimmel, Andrew Ryback and Bill Wickman. Kimmel and Wickman are the incumbents. Ryback will fill the seat left vacant by Kathy Price.

At the Seneca Healthcare District the top three were David Walls, Richard Rydell and Dana Seandel, with Bill Howe a close fourth.

In Plumas County Congressional District 1, incumbent Doug LaMalfa earned 57.31 percent of the Plumas vote, with Audrey Denney earning 42.69 percent. District wide, LaMalfa garnered 56.1 percent and Denney earned 43.9 percent.

Again, a reminder, results are subject to change based on outstanding ballots. The final tallies will be available Nov. 16.

Propositions

Plumas voters sometimes joined their counterparts across the state when it came to deciding the propositions, but other times they differed. Here’s a breakdown of how the local vote compared to the statewide decisions.

Prop. 1: Bond for veteran and affordable housing: State, Yes; Plumas, No.

Prop. 2: Housing program for mental illness: State, Yes; Plumas, No.

Prop. 3: Water bond: State, No; Plumas, No.

Prop. 4: Bond for children’s hospital construction: State, Yes; Plumas, No.

Prop. 5: Senior property reduction: State, No; Plumas, No.

Prop. 6: Repeal the gas tax: State, No; Plumas, Yes.

Prop. 7: Change daylight saving time: State, Yes; Plumas, Yes.

Prop. 8: Kidney dialysis treatment: State, No; Plumas, No.

Prop. 10: Rent Control: State, No; Plumas, No.

Prop. 11: Ambulance employees on call: State, Yes; Plumas, Yes.

Prop. 12: farm animal confinement standards: State, Yes; Plumas, No.