Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 1/2/19

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000272

(Expires: 11/15/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BLACK HORSE PROPERTIES.

Business Address: 70770 HIGHWAY 70, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas; (530) 249-0384.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 826, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

CHRIS DAVID, 70770 HIGHWAY 70, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/15/2018.

Signed: /s/ Chris David, Broker/Owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 15, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000257

(Expires: 11/1/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AT THE BRANCH.

Business Address: 7640 STATE HIGHWAY 147, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas; (209) 840-4339.

Mailing Address: 2288 CAMPOLINA WAY, OAKDALE, CA 95361.

MICHAEL CHAVEZ, 2288 CAMPOLINA WAY, OAKDALE, CA 95361.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/1/2018.

Signed: /s/ Michael Chavez, Owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 1, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000277

(Expires: 12/4/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GIFT OF MUSIC.

Business Address: 207 MAIN ST., GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (530) 284-1689.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 561, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

KENNETH D. DONNELL, 105 AYOOB DR., GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/4/2018.

Signed: /s/ Kenneth Donnell.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 4, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Powell, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000278

(Expires: 12/5/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GRAEAGLE OUTPOST.

Business Address: 7358 HIGHWAY 89, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 35 ADLER COURT, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

JOHN ROACH, 35 ADLER COURT, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/5/2018.

Signed: /s/ John Roach.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 5, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019|

Notice of Public Hearing

Plumas County Board of Supervisors

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, in the Board of Supervisors Room, Room 308, Plumas County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA

1:00 P.M.

Public Hearing – Proposed ordinance of the County of Plumas, State of California, amending Chapter 2 of Title 9 (Planning and Zoning) of the Plumas County Code by adopting Article 41 “Telecommunications” and Article 6.5 “Zoning Clearance Certificate”, and amending certain sections of Chapter 2 of Title 9 of the Plumas County Code.

The ordinance will fulfill General Plan Goal 1.9 Communication Infrastructure and Policy 1.9.1 Communication Tower Location Criteria which states, “The County shall provide site development criteria in the County’s Zoning Code.” The Telecommunications Ordinance will implement a comprehensive set of standards for the design and placement of telecommunications facilities in the unincorporated area of Plumas County. Telecommunications facilities would be reviewed through discretionary review (special use permit), as well as through ministerial review via a new ministerial permit (zoning clearance certificate). The facilities regulated by the proposed ordinance are new tower or pole facilities, pole mounted facilities, building mounted facilities, co-located facilities, and pre-existing facilities. The ordinance will regulate all zones, with the Timberland Production Zone (TPZ) being exempt. Telecommunications facilities in the Open Space (OS) and Lake (L) zones would not be permitted under the proposed ordinance.

The proposed ordinance sets forth two types of permits by which a telecommunications facility would be reviewed by the County. The two types of permits are zoning clearance certificate and special use permit. A zoning clearance certificate is a ministerial permit. A ministerial permit is a permit that is reviewed for compliance with standards set forth in the County Code, by a public official, with the final decision to approve or disapprove the permit being a result of merely applying the law to the proposed project and using no discretion or judgment in reaching the decision. A special use permit, on the other hand, is a discretionary permit and is used for uses which have the potential to be socially, economically, or environmentally incompatible with the surrounding area. A discretionary permit requires judgement and deliberation by means of an analysis by the Planning Department, other county departments, and other agencies. Prior to any decision being made to approve or deny the discretionary permit, a public hearing would be held. The decision to approve or deny a discretionary permit is based on findings of fact contained in an ordinance or code. Lastly, the guidelines set forth in the California Environmental Quality Act may be applicable to discretionary permits.

After holding 21 workshops during the regularly scheduled public Planning Commission meetings, starting on July 6, 2017 and ending on September 6, 2018, to compose the Telecommunications Ordinance, the Plumas County Planning Commission recommended approval and adoption of Negative Declaration No. 674, which found that the ordinance will not have a significant effect on the environment, and approval and adoption of this ordinance by Resolution 2018-2 at the public hearing held on October 18, 2018.

For further information, contact: Tim Evans at Plumas County Planning and Building Services, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA; (530) 283-6207 or [email protected]. Copies of the proposed ordinance are available to the public.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 2, 2019|

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE AMENDING PLUMAS COUNTY CODE SECTIONS THAT IMPLEMENT TELECOMMUNICATIONS REGULATIONS

On January 15, 2019, the Plumas County Board of Supervisors will hold a hearing on the proposed ordinance.

ORDINANCE NO. 2018-

AN ORDINANCE OF THE COUNTY OF PLUMAS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 2 OF TITLE 9 (PLANNING AND ZONING) OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY CODE BY ADOPTING ARTICLE 41 “TELECOMMUNICATIONS” AND ARTICLE 6.5 “ZONING CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE,” AND AMENDING CERTAIN SECTIONS OF CHAPTER 2 OF TITLE 9 OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY CODE

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Plumas, State of California, ORDAINS as follows:

SECTION 1.

Article 41, “Telecommunications”; Article 6.5, “Zoning Clearance Certificate”; Section 9-2.415 of Article 4 of Chapter 2 (General Requirements); Section 9-2.1302 of Article 13 of Chapter 2 (Single Family Residential Zones); Section 9-2.1402 of Article 14 of Chapter 2 (Multiple-Family Residential Zone); Section 9-2.1502 of Article 15 of Chapter 2 (Suburban Zone); Section 9-2.1602 of Article 16 of Chapter 2 (Secondary Suburban Zone); Section 9-2.1702 of Article 17 of Chapter 2 (Rural Zone-R-10); Section 9-2.1802 of Article 18 of Chapter 2 (Rural Zone-R-20); Section 9-2.1902 of Article 19 of Chapter 2 (Core Commercial Zone); Section 9-2.2002 of Article 20 of Chapter 2 (Periphery Commercial Zone); Section 9-2.2102 of Article 21 of Chapter 2 (Convenience Commercial Zone); Section 9-2.2202 of Article 22 of Chapter 2 (Recreation Commercial Zone); Section 9-2.2302 of Article 23 of Chapter 2 (Recreation Zone); Section 9-2.2402 of Article 24 of Chapter 2 (Recreation-Open Space Zone); Section 9-2.2502 of Article 25 of Chapter 2 (Heavy Industrial Zone); Section 9-2.2602 of Article 26 of Chapter 2 (Light Industrial Zone); Section 9-2.2802 of Article 28 of Chapter 2 (Open Space Zone); Section 9-2.2902 of Article 29 of Chapter 2 (Lake Zone); Section 9-2.3002 of Article 30 of Chapter 2 (Agricultural Preserve Zone); Section 9-2.3102 of Article 31 of Chapter 2 (General Agriculture Zone); Section 9-2.3202 of Article 32 of Chapter 2 (Timberland Production Zone); Section 9-2.3302 of Article 33 of Chapter 2 (General Forest Zone); Section 9-2.3402 of Article 34 of Chapter 2 (Mining Zone) of Title 9 of the Plumas County Code are adopted and amended as set forth in Exhibit “A”.

SECTION 2.

This ordinance shall become effective 30 days from the date of final passage.

SECTION 3. Codification

This ordinance shall be codified.

SECTION 4. Publication

A summary of this ordinance shall be published, pursuant to Section 25124(b)(1) of the Government Code of the State of California, before the expiration of fifteen days after the passage of the ordinance, once, with the names of the supervisors voting for and against the ordinance, in the Feather River Bulletin, Indian Valley Record, Chester Progressive, and Portola Reporter, newspapers of general circulation in the County of Plumas.

EXHIBIT: COPIES OF EXHIBIT A, DESCRIBED ABOVE, ARE ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK.

A CERTIFIED COPY OF THE FULL TEXT OF THE ORDINANCE IS POSTED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK AND ON THE WEBSITE AT COUNTYOFPLUMAS.COM.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 2, 2019|

Superior Court of the State of California COUNTY OF SACRAMENTO

Case No. 34-2018-00246183

SUMMONS

Case Filed: December 11, 2018

Calendar Preference per CCP § 867

Filed/Endorsed

Dec. 14, 2018

By: R. Macdonald

Deputy Clerk

Xavier Becerra

Attorney General of California

Eric M. Katz (SBN 204011)

Supervising Deputy Attorney General

Janelle M. Smith

Deputy Attorney General (SBN 231801)

455 Golden Gate Avenue, Suite 11000

San Francisco, CA 94102-7004

Telephone: (415) 510-3522

Fax: (415) 703-5843

E-mail: [email protected]

Michael Weed (SBN 199675)

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

400 Capitol Mall, Suite 3000

Sacramento, CA 95814-4497

Telephone: (916) 447-9200

Fax: (916) 329-4900

Email: [email protected]

Attorneys for California Department of Water Resources

EXEMPT FROM FILING FEES

UNDER GOVT. CODE § 6103

CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF WATER RESOURCES,

Plaintiff,

v.

ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE MATTER of the State Water Project Water Supply Contract Amendments for Continued Service and the Terms and Conditions Thereof (the “Contract Extension Amendments”)

/ / /

NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND NOT LATER THAN FEBRUARY 25, 2019, WHICH IS TEN (10) DAYS OR MORE AFTER COMPLETION OF THE PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW.

AVISO! USTED HA SIDO DEMANDADO. EL TRIBUNAL PUEDE DECIDIR CONTRA USTED SIN AUDIENCIA A MENOS QUE USTED RESPONDA NO MAS TARDE QUE EL DIA 25 DE FEBRERO 2019, QUE ES DIEZ (10) DIAS O MAS DESPUES DE TERMINACION DE PUBLICACION DE ESTA CITACION JUDICIAL. LEA LA INFORMACION QUE SIGUE.

ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE MATTER OF THE STATE WATER PROJECT WATER SUPPLY CONTRACT AMENDMENTS FOR CONTINUED SERVICE AND THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS THEREOF (THE “CONTRACT EXTENSION AMENDMENTS”):

Plaintiff has filed a civil complaint against you. You may contest the validity of the above matter by appearing and filing with the Court a written responsive pleading to the complaint not later than February 25, 2019, which is ten (10) days or more after the completion of the publication of this summons. Your pleading must be in the form required by the California Rules of Court. Your original pleading must be filed in this Court with proper filing fees and proof that a copy thereof was served on Plaintiff’s attorney. Unless you so respond, your default will be entered upon Plaintiff’s application, and the Plaintiff may apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the complaint. Persons who contest the validity of the matter described below and in the complaint will not be subject to punitive action, such as wage garnishment or seizure of their real or personal property.

DETAILED SUMMARY OF THE MATTER THAT PLAINTIFF SEEKS TO VALIDATE:

The Department operates, manages, and oversees facilities that store, transport and deliver water to urban and agricultural water agencies throughout the State. Since 1960, the Department has approved, planned and constructed an integrated system of water storage and transportation and power generation facilities called the State Water Resources Development System, more commonly known as the State Water Project.

Pursuant to applicable statutes and other authorities, the Department is authorized to perform various duties and functions related to the State Water Project. Among its powers, the Department is authorized to enter into contracts for the sale, delivery, or use of water, generated through the State Water Project, to water agencies in the State. Twenty-nine (29) public water agencies (“Contractors”) currently have contracts (“Water Supply Contracts”) with the Department for delivery of water from the State Water Project. The Contractors receive water service in exchange for paying all costs that are associated with constructing, operating, and maintaining State Water Project facilities and that are attributable to water supply. The Water Supply Contracts are required to be substantially uniform with respect to their basic terms and conditions for all 29 Contractors.

The Water Supply Contracts originally included 75-year terms with ending dates that ranged from November 4, 2035 to August 31, 2042, depending on when each specific Water Supply Contract was executed. Article 4 of the Water Supply Contracts provides that the Contractors, by written notice to the Department at least six (6) months prior to the end of the term of the particular Water Supply Contract in question (as specified in Article 2), may elect to receive continued service under the Water Supply Contracts under certain conditions. In accordance with Article 4, the Department initiated a process to amend the Water Supply Contracts in order to maintain the financial integrity of the State Water Project.

On December 11, 2018, the Department’s Director approved the “Amendments for Continued Service and the Terms and Conditions Thereof,” referred to herein as the Contract Extension Amendments. The Contract Extension Amendments extend the terms of the Water Supply Contracts to 2085, and amend other financial provisions in the Contracts to ensure that the State Water Project is properly managed and financed. A model form of the Contract Extension Amendments is attached to the Department’s validation complaint as Exhibit A.

The Department brought this validation action to confirm the legality and validity of the Contract Extension Amendments and the proceedings related thereto. The validation complaint, the accompanying exhibit, and a copy of this Summons are available on the Department’s internet website. Attorneys for the Department, identified below, also can be contacted to obtain these documents.

YOU MAY SEEK THE ADVICE OF AN ATTORNEY IN ANY MATTER CONNECTED WITH THE COMPLAINT OR THIS SUMMONS. SUCH ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED PROMPTLY SO THAT YOUR PLEADING MAY BE FILED OR ENTERED WITHIN THE TIME REQUIRED BY THIS SUMMONS.

SI USTED DESEA SOLICITAR EL CONSEJO DE UN ABOGADO EN ESTE ASUNTO, DEBERIA HACERLO INMEDIATAMENTE. TAL ABOGADO DEBERIA SER CONSULTADO PRONTO PARA QUE SU REPUESTA ESCRITA PUEDA SER REGISTRADA DENTRO DEL TIEMPO REQUERIDO POR ESTA CITACION JUDICIAL.

The name and address of the Court is (el nombre y direccion del Tribunal es):

Superior Court of the State of California, County of Sacramento

Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse

720 9th Street

Sacramento, CA 95814

CASE NUMBER (Número del Caso):

34-2018-00246183

The name, address, and telephone number of Plaintiff’s attorneys are (el nombre, la dirección y el número de telèfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es):

Eric M. Katz (SBN 204011)

Supervising Deputy Attorney General

Janelle M. Smith (SBN 231801)

Deputy Attorney General

455 Golden Gate Avenue, Suite 11000

San Francisco, CA 94102-7004

Telephone: (415) 510-3522

Michael Weed (SBN 199675)

ORRICK, HERRINGTON & SUTCLIFFE LLP

400 Capitol Mall, Suite 3000

Sacramento, California 95814

Telephone: (916) 447-9200

Superior Court Clerk

Dated: Dec. 14, 2018

(Fecha)

(Delgato)

Clerk, by: R. Macdonald, Deputy

(Actuario)

[SEAL]

[SELLO]

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 2, 9, 16, 2019|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: BONE YARD, THE.

Business Address: 318 ANN STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas.

KATHERYN CAMPBELL, 318 ANN STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000175.

Original Filing Date: 7/11/2014.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Nov. 29, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000275

(Expires: 12/3/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LAKEHOUSE FLORAL DESIGN & RENTALS, THE

Business Address: 1117 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas; (925) 787-5776.

Mailing Address: 1117 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMNAOR, CA 96137.

LYNN WIMER, 1117 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/3/2018.

Signed: /s/ Lynn Wimer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 3, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019|