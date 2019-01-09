Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 1/9/19

Superior Court of the State of California COUNTY OF SACRAMENTO

Case No. 34-2018-00246183

SUMMONS

Case Filed: December 11, 2018

Calendar Preference per CCP § 867

Filed/Endorsed

Dec. 14, 2018

By: R. Macdonald

Deputy Clerk

Xavier Becerra

Attorney General of California

Eric M. Katz (SBN 204011)

Supervising Deputy Attorney General

Janelle M. Smith

Deputy Attorney General (SBN 231801)

455 Golden Gate Avenue, Suite 11000

San Francisco, CA 94102-7004

Telephone: (415) 510-3522

Fax: (415) 703-5843

E-mail: [email protected]

Michael Weed (SBN 199675)

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

400 Capitol Mall, Suite 3000

Sacramento, CA 95814-4497

Telephone: (916) 447-9200

Fax: (916) 329-4900

Email: [email protected]

Attorneys for California Department of Water Resources

EXEMPT FROM FILING FEES

UNDER GOVT. CODE § 6103

CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF WATER RESOURCES,

Plaintiff,

v.

ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE MATTER of the State Water Project Water Supply Contract Amendments for Continued Service and the Terms and Conditions Thereof (the “Contract Extension Amendments”)

NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND NOT LATER THAN FEBRUARY 25, 2019, WHICH IS TEN (10) DAYS OR MORE AFTER COMPLETION OF THE PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW.

AVISO! USTED HA SIDO DEMANDADO. EL TRIBUNAL PUEDE DECIDIR CONTRA USTED SIN AUDIENCIA A MENOS QUE USTED RESPONDA NO MAS TARDE QUE EL DIA 25 DE FEBRERO 2019, QUE ES DIEZ (10) DIAS O MAS DESPUES DE TERMINACION DE PUBLICACION DE ESTA CITACION JUDICIAL. LEA LA INFORMACION QUE SIGUE.

ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE MATTER OF THE STATE WATER PROJECT WATER SUPPLY CONTRACT AMENDMENTS FOR CONTINUED SERVICE AND THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS THEREOF (THE “CONTRACT EXTENSION AMENDMENTS”):

Plaintiff has filed a civil complaint against you. You may contest the validity of the above matter by appearing and filing with the Court a written responsive pleading to the complaint not later than February 25, 2019, which is ten (10) days or more after the completion of the publication of this summons. Your pleading must be in the form required by the California Rules of Court. Your original pleading must be filed in this Court with proper filing fees and proof that a copy thereof was served on Plaintiff’s attorney. Unless you so respond, your default will be entered upon Plaintiff’s application, and the Plaintiff may apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the complaint. Persons who contest the validity of the matter described below and in the complaint will not be subject to punitive action, such as wage garnishment or seizure of their real or personal property.

DETAILED SUMMARY OF THE MATTER THAT PLAINTIFF SEEKS TO VALIDATE:

The Department operates, manages, and oversees facilities that store, transport and deliver water to urban and agricultural water agencies throughout the State. Since 1960, the Department has approved, planned and constructed an integrated system of water storage and transportation and power generation facilities called the State Water Resources Development System, more commonly known as the State Water Project.

Pursuant to applicable statutes and other authorities, the Department is authorized to perform various duties and functions related to the State Water Project. Among its powers, the Department is authorized to enter into contracts for the sale, delivery, or use of water, generated through the State Water Project, to water agencies in the State. Twenty-nine (29) public water agencies (“Contractors”) currently have contracts (“Water Supply Contracts”) with the Department for delivery of water from the State Water Project. The Contractors receive water service in exchange for paying all costs that are associated with constructing, operating, and maintaining State Water Project facilities and that are attributable to water supply. The Water Supply Contracts are required to be substantially uniform with respect to their basic terms and conditions for all 29 Contractors.

The Water Supply Contracts originally included 75-year terms with ending dates that ranged from November 4, 2035 to August 31, 2042, depending on when each specific Water Supply Contract was executed. Article 4 of the Water Supply Contracts provides that the Contractors, by written notice to the Department at least six (6) months prior to the end of the term of the particular Water Supply Contract in question (as specified in Article 2), may elect to receive continued service under the Water Supply Contracts under certain conditions. In accordance with Article 4, the Department initiated a process to amend the Water Supply Contracts in order to maintain the financial integrity of the State Water Project.

On December 11, 2018, the Department’s Director approved the “Amendments for Continued Service and the Terms and Conditions Thereof,” referred to herein as the Contract Extension Amendments. The Contract Extension Amendments extend the terms of the Water Supply Contracts to 2085, and amend other financial provisions in the Contracts to ensure that the State Water Project is properly managed and financed. A model form of the Contract Extension Amendments is attached to the Department’s validation complaint as Exhibit A.

The Department brought this validation action to confirm the legality and validity of the Contract Extension Amendments and the proceedings related thereto. The validation complaint, the accompanying exhibit, and a copy of this Summons are available on the Department’s internet website. Attorneys for the Department, identified below, also can be contacted to obtain these documents.

YOU MAY SEEK THE ADVICE OF AN ATTORNEY IN ANY MATTER CONNECTED WITH THE COMPLAINT OR THIS SUMMONS. SUCH ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED PROMPTLY SO THAT YOUR PLEADING MAY BE FILED OR ENTERED WITHIN THE TIME REQUIRED BY THIS SUMMONS.

SI USTED DESEA SOLICITAR EL CONSEJO DE UN ABOGADO EN ESTE ASUNTO, DEBERIA HACERLO INMEDIATAMENTE. TAL ABOGADO DEBERIA SER CONSULTADO PRONTO PARA QUE SU REPUESTA ESCRITA PUEDA SER REGISTRADA DENTRO DEL TIEMPO REQUERIDO POR ESTA CITACION JUDICIAL.

The name and address of the Court is (el nombre y direccion del Tribunal es):

Superior Court of the State of California, County of Sacramento

Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse

720 9th Street

Sacramento, CA 95814

CASE NUMBER (Número del Caso):

34-2018-00246183

The name, address, and telephone number of Plaintiff’s attorneys are (el nombre, la dirección y el número de telèfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es):

Eric M. Katz (SBN 204011)

Supervising Deputy Attorney General

Janelle M. Smith (SBN 231801)

Deputy Attorney General

455 Golden Gate Avenue, Suite 11000

San Francisco, CA 94102-7004

Telephone: (415) 510-3522

Michael Weed (SBN 199675)

ORRICK, HERRINGTON & SUTCLIFFE LLP

400 Capitol Mall, Suite 3000

Sacramento, California 95814

Telephone: (916) 447-9200

Superior Court Clerk

Dated: Dec. 14, 2018

(Fecha)

(Delgato)

Clerk, by: R. Macdonald, Deputy

(Actuario)

[SEAL]

[SELLO]

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 2, 9, 16, 2019|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: BONE YARD, THE.

Business Address: 318 ANN STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas.

KATHERYN CAMPBELL, 318 ANN STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000175.

Original Filing Date: 7/11/2014.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Nov. 29, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000275

(Expires: 12/3/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LAKEHOUSE FLORAL DESIGN & RENTALS, THE

Business Address: 1117 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas; (925) 787-5776.

Mailing Address: 1117 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMNAOR, CA 96137.

LYNN WIMER, 1117 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/3/2018.

Signed: /s/ Lynn Wimer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 3, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019|

NOTICE OF PROPOSAL TO

ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION

For Moonlight Fire Area Restoration Project

NOTICE is given that a Mitigated Negative Declaration has been prepared setting forth the findings that the following proposed action, Moonlight Fire Area Restoration project, will have a less than significant adverse effect on the environment. The project area is located on National Forest System lands on the Plumas National Forest, Mt. Hough Ranger District. It is approximately 5 to 15 miles north and east of Taylorsville, California and 20 to 30 miles northeast of Quincy, California (figure 1). The project includes treatments in watersheds within and surrounding the Moonlight Fire perimeter in T26N, R10E sections 1, 12-14, 23-25; T26N, R11E sections 1-24, 29-31; T26N, R12E sections 1-34; T26N, R13E section 6; T27N, R10E section 1-3, 10-15, 22-27, 36; T27N, R11E sections 1-36; T27N, R12E sections 2-36; T27N, R13E sections 17-21,28-30; T28N, R10E sections 13-14, 23-27, 34-36; T28N, R11E, sections 1-36, and T28N, R12E, sections 5-9, 14-23, 26-35, Mount Diablo Base Meridian. The project area ranges from 2,560 to 7,800 feet in elevation. The project area is within and northwest of Antelope Lake Recreation Area. Other notable features within the project area include: Taylor Lake, Diamond Mountain, and Wilcox Valley.

This document is proposed to be adopted and has been filed with the Feather River Resource Conservation District (RCD). It is now available for inspection and review at the Feather River RCD office, 159 Lawrence St. Quincy, CA and online at www.frrcd.org/resources. The review period for this Mitigated Negative Declaration is from January 4, 2019 through February 3, 2019. Written comments concerning this document will be accepted through the last day of the review period.

For further information on this, contact: Brad Graevs, Feather River RCD, (530)283-7513, P.O. Box 3562, Quincy, CA 95971. [email protected]

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 9, 2019|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: PAW SPA & GROOMING

Business Address: 2176 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

SANDRA CARR, 714 WEST MAIN, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000188.

Original Filing Date: 8/04/2014.

Signed: Sandra Carr

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Dec. 31, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2019|