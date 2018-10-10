Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 10/10/18

Notice of Intent to Adopt

Negative Declaration 674

Telecommunications Ordinance

Unincorporated Area of Plumas County, CA

Notice is given that Negative Declaration 674 has determined that this project will not have a significant effect on the environment.

The project is located in the unincorporated area of Plumas County, CA.

The project is the fulfillment of General Plan Goal 1.9 Communication Infrastructure and Policy 1.9.1 Communication Tower Location Criteria which states, “The County shall provide site development criteria in the County’s Zoning Code.” The project involves the development and adoption of a Telecommunications Ordinance that will implement a comprehensive set of standards for the design and placement of telecommunications facilities in the unincorporated area of Plumas County. Telecommunications facilities would be reviewed through discretionary review (special use permit), as well as through ministerial review via a new ministerial permit type (zoning clearance certificate). The facilities regulated by the proposed Ordinance are new tower or pole facilities, pole mounted facilities, building mounted facilities, co-located facilities, and pre-existing facilities. The Ordinance would regulate all zones, with the Timberland Production Zone (TPZ) being exempt. Telecommunications facilities in the Open Space (OS) and Lake (L) zones would not be permitted under the proposed Ordinance.

This document is proposed to be adopted and has been filed with Plumas County Planning and Building Services. It is now available for inspection and review at:

Plumas County Planning and Building Services

555 Main Street

Quincy, CA 95971

and on the Plumas County website at www.countyofplumas.com/archive.aspx under “Public Document and CEQA Posting”

The review period for this document is from September 17, 2018 through October 17, 2018. Written comments concerning this document will be accepted through the last day of the review period.

A public hearing will be held on this project before the Plumas County Planning Commission on October 18, 2018 in the Plumas County Permit Center Conference Room, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA at 10:00 a.m.

For further information on this, contact: Tim Evans at Plumas County Planning and Building Services, (530) 283-6207, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971; [email protected]

Published FRB

Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000229

(Expires: 9/7/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: G.G. CLEANING SERVICE.

Business Address: 1135 LAKE RIDGE ROAD, WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Plumas.

DIANE GAITHER, 1135 LAKE RIDGE ROAD, WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/7/2018.

Signed: /s/ Diane Gaither.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 7, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000224

(Expires: 8/21/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: STREET CART CAFE.

Business Address: 264 EAST PLUMAS AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 1355, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

Phone: (775) 772-3914

DENNIS DICKINSON, 264 EAST PLUMAS AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122; MARCIA DICKINSON, 264 EAST PLUMAS AVE., PORTOLA.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/21/2018.

Signed: /s/ Dennis Dickinson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 21, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000230

(Expires: 9/10/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CROCKER SPRINGS RV PARK.

Business Address: 2305 GRIZZLY ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 2305 GRIZZLY ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

Phone: (530) 249-3765

BRIAN SUTTON, 2305 GRIZZLY ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122; THOMAS WARD, 2305 GRIZZLY ROAD, PORTOLA.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/2/2013.

Signed: /s/ Brian Sutton.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 10, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000234

(Expires: 9/19/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SIERRA CHARTERS.

Business Address: 2011 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 394-4747.

Mailing Address: 2011 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

STEVEN BETTS, 65 FAIRGROUNDS ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971; BRAD RICE, 883 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/19/2018.

Signed: /s/ Steven K. Betts.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 19, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000231

(Expires: 9/14/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DONUT WHEEL.

Business Address: 1960 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 782-2064.

Mailing Address: 210 WEST LAUREL STREET #A, WILLOWS, CA 95988.

JERRY SILVA, 210 WEST LAUREL STREET, WILLOWS, CA 95988.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/14/2018.

Signed: /s/ Jerry Silva.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 14, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: SHARON’S CAFE.

Business Address: 184 E. SIERRA AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

RICHARD CASTANEDA, 1539 GRIZZLY RD., PORTOLA, CA 96122; SHARON CASTANEDA, 1539 GRIZZLY RD., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017-0000026.

Original Filing Date: 2/08/2017.

Signed: Sharon Castanada; Richard Castaneda.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 4, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Lori Mundorff, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000233

(Expires: 9/18/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JTH MOBILE DIESEL OFF-ROAD AND HOT RODS.

Business Address: 125 FAIRGROUNDS RD., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

JTH MOBILE DIESEL OFF-ROAD AND HOT RODS, 125 FAIRGROUNDS RD., QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/18/2018.

Signed: /s/ Jonathan Medrano.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 18, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000237

(Expires: 9/28/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BEAR CREEK FRAME.

Business Address: 248 2ND STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (209) 470-1135.

Mailing Address: 248 2ND STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

MARK REYNOLDS, 248 2ND STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/28/2018.

Signed: /s/ Mark Reynolds.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 28, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000236

(Expires: 9/20/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PLUMAS PINES SHOPPING CENTER.

Business Address: 4445 NORTHPARK DRIVE #208, COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80907.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 49067, COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80949.

PLUMAS PINES PARTNERS, LLC. 4445 NORTHPARK DRIVE #208, COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80907. State: CA AI#: 200723610210.

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/20/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 20, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000239

(Expires: 10/04/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: NIEMAN METAL WORKS.

Business Address: 950 LEE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 1352, QUINCY, CA 95971.

CHASE NIEMAN, 950 LEE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/04/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 4, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31, 2018|

OPENING FOR A CITIZEN TO SERVE AS THE PUBLIC MEMBER ON

THE PLUMAS LAFCO COMMISSION

The Plumas Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) has an opening for one Plumas County resident to serve as the Public Member for a term commencing on February 11th, 2019. LAFCO is an agency created by state legislation to ensure that changes in governmental organization occur in a manner which promotes efficient, quality services and preserves open space and agricultural land resources. LAFCO is charged with applying the policies and provisions of the Cortese-Knox-Hertzberg Local Government Reorganization Act of 2000 in its decisions regarding annexations, incorporations, reorganizations, and other changes of local government. LAFCO’s webpage is: www.plumaslafco.org

LAFCO normally meets every other month at the Plumas County Board of Supervisor’s chambers in Quincy, California.

This appointment is for a Public Member who resides anywhere within Plumas County including the territory in the city limits of Portola for a term ending in May 2021. A Public Member must be able and available to attend Commission meetings. Mileage for attendance at meetings is available to be paid by LAFCo. No officer or employee of the county or any city or independent special district whose boundaries include any territory within Plumas County is allowed to sit as a Public Member on the Commission. LAFCO’s Public Members, as are all other Commissioners, are required to file an annual Statement of Economic Interest and complete mandated ethics training as a public official. In the event the current public member alternate is selected to become the LAFCo Public Member, this notice will also apply to the selection of a Public Member Alternate, if applicable.

If you are interested, we invite you to send a letter describing your background and reasons for wanting to become the selected Public Member to serve on Plumas Local Agency Formation Commission no later than Friday November 16, 2018. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call Jennifer Stephenson, LAFCO Executive Officer at (310) 936-2639 or email [email protected]. Please send your letter of interest to LAFCO of Plumas County, 5050 Laguna Blvd #112-711, Elk Grove, CA 95758 or by email to [email protected]. Potential applicants will be invited to an interview with the Commission at the December 10, 2018 LAFCO meeting at 10:00 a.m. located at the Plumas County Board of Supervisor’s Chambers, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA. Selection is anticipated to take place following the interviews.

Dated: September 27, 2018

Plumas LAFCO

Jennifer Stephenson

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 10, 17, 2018|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Rehabilitation of the District Office at 50 Church St., Bid Package PU2018.3.2.1 – Building Addition/Siding Prep/ Siding & Trim Installation. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the abovestated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Rehabilitation of the District Office at 50 Church St., Bid Package PU2018.3.2.1 – Building Addition/Siding Prep/ Siding & Trim Installation”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to [email protected]

The successful bidder shall commence work on or before October 31, 2018. All work shall be completed no later than December 30, 2018. There will be a pre-bid walk at 50 Church St, Quincy, CA, at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: California General B, C5 license in good standing.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

1446 East Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Published FRB, PR, IVR, CP

Oct. 10, Oct. 17, 2018|

Notice to Contractors

Request for Snow Removal Proposals

The Plumas Unified School district is seeking proposals for snow removal for the 2018-2019 winter season. Separate contracts are sought for the Chester, Greenville, Portola and Quincy areas. Contracts may be awarded for separate school sites. Contractors wishing to submit proposals must list the following: Contractors License, Insurance ($1,000,000.00) Liability, Workers Compensation, Equipment available and hourly pricing for each, hourly pricing for shoveling and snowblowing, and three references related to snow removal. Contract award will be based upon experience, available equipment and pricing. DVBE (Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise) Contractors are encouraged to submit proposals. Please submit proposals to Ray Bakker, by mail to 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971, or by fax to 530.283.6539 or email to [email protected]. For confirmation of receipt please call 530.283.6545 x 5507. Proposals must be received by October 26th, 2018 before 4:00 pm.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 10, 17, 2018|