Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 10/17/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000234

(Expires: 9/19/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SIERRA CHARTERS.

Business Address: 2011 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 394-4747.

Mailing Address: 2011 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

STEVEN BETTS, 65 FAIRGROUNDS ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971; BRAD RICE, 883 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/19/2018.

Signed: /s/ Steven K. Betts.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 19, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000231

(Expires: 9/14/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DONUT WHEEL.

Business Address: 1960 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 782-2064.

Mailing Address: 210 WEST LAUREL STREET #A, WILLOWS, CA 95988.

JERRY SILVA, 210 WEST LAUREL STREET, WILLOWS, CA 95988.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/14/2018.

Signed: /s/ Jerry Silva.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 14, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: SHARON’S CAFE.

Business Address: 184 E. SIERRA AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

RICHARD CASTANEDA, 1539 GRIZZLY RD., PORTOLA, CA 96122; SHARON CASTANEDA, 1539 GRIZZLY RD., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017-0000026.

Original Filing Date: 2/08/2017.

Signed: Sharon Castanada; Richard Castaneda.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 4, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Lori Mundorff, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000233

(Expires: 9/18/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JTH MOBILE DIESEL OFF-ROAD AND HOT RODS.

Business Address: 125 FAIRGROUNDS RD., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

JTH MOBILE DIESEL OFF-ROAD AND HOT RODS, 125 FAIRGROUNDS RD., QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/18/2018.

Signed: /s/ Jonathan Medrano.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 18, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000237

(Expires: 9/28/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BEAR CREEK FRAME.

Business Address: 248 2ND STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (209) 470-1135.

Mailing Address: 248 2ND STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

MARK REYNOLDS, 248 2ND STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/28/2018.

Signed: /s/ Mark Reynolds.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 28, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000236

(Expires: 9/20/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PLUMAS PINES SHOPPING CENTER.

Business Address: 4445 NORTHPARK DRIVE #208, COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80907.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 49067, COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80949.

PLUMAS PINES PARTNERS, LLC. 4445 NORTHPARK DRIVE #208, COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80907. State: CA AI#: 200723610210.

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/20/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 20, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000239

(Expires: 10/04/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: NIEMAN METAL WORKS.

Business Address: 950 LEE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 1352, QUINCY, CA 95971.

CHASE NIEMAN, 950 LEE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/04/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 4, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31, 2018|

OPENING FOR A CITIZEN TO SERVE AS THE PUBLIC MEMBER ON

THE PLUMAS LAFCO COMMISSION

The Plumas Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) has an opening for one Plumas County resident to serve as the Public Member for a term commencing on February 11th, 2019. LAFCO is an agency created by state legislation to ensure that changes in governmental organization occur in a manner which promotes efficient, quality services and preserves open space and agricultural land resources. LAFCO is charged with applying the policies and provisions of the Cortese-Knox-Hertzberg Local Government Reorganization Act of 2000 in its decisions regarding annexations, incorporations, reorganizations, and other changes of local government. LAFCO’s webpage is: www.plumaslafco.org

LAFCO normally meets every other month at the Plumas County Board of Supervisor’s chambers in Quincy, California.

This appointment is for a Public Member who resides anywhere within Plumas County including the territory in the city limits of Portola for a term ending in May 2021. A Public Member must be able and available to attend Commission meetings. Mileage for attendance at meetings is available to be paid by LAFCo. No officer or employee of the county or any city or independent special district whose boundaries include any territory within Plumas County is allowed to sit as a Public Member on the Commission. LAFCO’s Public Members, as are all other Commissioners, are required to file an annual Statement of Economic Interest and complete mandated ethics training as a public official. In the event the current public member alternate is selected to become the LAFCo Public Member, this notice will also apply to the selection of a Public Member Alternate, if applicable.

If you are interested, we invite you to send a letter describing your background and reasons for wanting to become the selected Public Member to serve on Plumas Local Agency Formation Commission no later than Friday November 16, 2018. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call Jennifer Stephenson, LAFCO Executive Officer at (310) 936-2639 or email [email protected]. Please send your letter of interest to LAFCO of Plumas County, 5050 Laguna Blvd #112-711, Elk Grove, CA 95758 or by email to [email protected]. Potential applicants will be invited to an interview with the Commission at the December 10, 2018 LAFCO meeting at 10:00 a.m. located at the Plumas County Board of Supervisor’s Chambers, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA. Selection is anticipated to take place following the interviews.

Dated: September 27, 2018

Plumas LAFCO

Jennifer Stephenson

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 10, 17, 2018|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Rehabilitation of the District Office at 50 Church St., Bid Package PU2018.3.2.1 – Building Addition/Siding Prep/ Siding & Trim Installation. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the abovestated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Rehabilitation of the District Office at 50 Church St., Bid Package PU2018.3.2.1 – Building Addition/Siding Prep/ Siding & Trim Installation”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to [email protected]

The successful bidder shall commence work on or before October 31, 2018. All work shall be completed no later than December 30, 2018. There will be a pre-bid walk at 50 Church St, Quincy, CA, at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: California General B, C5 license in good standing.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

1446 East Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Published FRB, PR, IVR, CP

Oct. 10, Oct. 17, 2018|

Notice to Contractors

Request for Snow Removal Proposals

The Plumas Unified School district is seeking proposals for snow removal for the 2018-2019 winter season. Separate contracts are sought for the Chester, Greenville, Portola and Quincy areas. Contracts may be awarded for separate school sites. Contractors wishing to submit proposals must list the following: Contractors License, Insurance ($1,000,000.00) Liability, Workers Compensation, Equipment available and hourly pricing for each, hourly pricing for shoveling and snowblowing, and three references related to snow removal. Contract award will be based upon experience, available equipment and pricing. DVBE (Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise) Contractors are encouraged to submit proposals. Please submit proposals to Ray Bakker, by mail to 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971, or by fax to 530.283.6539 or email to [email protected]. For confirmation of receipt please call 530.283.6545 x 5507. Proposals must be received by October 26th, 2018 before 4:00 pm.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 10, 17, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000242

(Expires: 10/9/2023)

Refile with Change

(Original fbn: 2013-0000246)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FIVE FOOT FARM.

Business Address: 62 WILDWOOD COURT, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-9707.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 1564, QUINCY, CA 95971.

ELIZABETH POWELL, 62 WILDWOOD COURT, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/20/2013.

Signed: /s/ Elizabeth Powell

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 17, 24, 31, Nov. 7, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000244

(Expires: 10/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CAPRICORN HEALING ALTERNATIVES.

Business Address: 37 SIERRA PARK ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 394-7854.

Mailing Address: 37 SIERRA PARK ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

KATHLEEN O’BRYANT, 37 SIERRA PARK ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/09/2018.

Signed: /s/ Kathleen O’Bryant

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 17, 24, 31, Nov. 7, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000246

(Expires: 10/10/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MAC’S CHIMNEY SWEEPING.

Business Address: 37710 OLD HWY ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-9663.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 3365, QUINCY, CA 95971.

CARROLL CLARK, 37710 OLD HWY ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/10/2018.

Signed: /s/ Carroll Clark

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 10, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 17, 24, 31, Nov. 7, 2018|

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE AMENDING PLUMAS COUNTY CODE SECTIONS THAT IMPLEMENT

THE STATE RESPONSIBILITY AREA FIRE SAFE REGULATIONS

On July 18,2017, the Plumas County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance amending the Plumas County Code Sections that implement the State Responsibility Area Fire Safe Regulations.

On December 5, 2017, the Resource Protection Committee of the Board of Forestry and Fire Protection reviewed the Plumas County Fire Safe Development Regulations and approved those regulations in concept as meeting the objectives of the State Responsibility Area Fire Safe Regulations.

On October 2, 2018, the Plumas County Board of Supervisors held a hearing on the proposed ordinance and the ordinance was adopted on October 9, 2018.

ORDINANCE NO. 2018- 1114

AN ORDINANCE OF THE COUNTY OF PLUMAS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AMENDING PLUMAS COUNTY CODE SECTIONS WHICH IMPLEMENT THE STATE RESPONSIBILITY AREA FIRE SAFE REGULATIONS OF TITLE 8 (BUILDING REGULATIONS) AND TITLE 9 (PLANNING AND ZONING) OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY CODE.

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Plumas, State of California, DOES ORDAIN as follows:

Section 1.

Sections 8-14.01 through 8-14.03 of Chapter 14 of Title 8 and Sections 9-2.216,9-2.227.5, and 9-2.299.8 of Article 2 of Chapter 2 (Definitions); Section 9-2.419 of Article 4 of Chapter 2 (General Requirements); Section 9-2.1205 of Article 12 of Chapter 2 (Administration and Enforcement); Section 9-2.1305 of Article 13 of Chapter 2 (Single-Family Residential Zones); Section 9-2.1405 of Article 14 of Chapter 2 (Multiple-Family Residential Zone); Section 9-2.1505 of Article 15 of Chapter 2 (Suburban Zone); Section 9-2.1605 of Article 16 of Chapter 2 (Secondary Suburban Zone); Section 9-2.1705 of Article 17 of Chapter 2 (Rural Zone-R-10); Section 9-2.1805 of Article 18 of Chapter 2 (Rural Zone-R-20); Section 9-2.1905 of Article 19 of Chapter 2 (Core Commercial Zone); Section 9-2.2005 of Article 20 of Chapter 2 (Periphery Commercial Zone); Section 92.2105 of Article 21 of Chapter 2 (Convenience Commercial Zone); Section 9-2.2205 of Article 22 of Chapter 2 (Recreation Commercial Zone); Section 9-2.2305 of Article 23 of Chapter 2 (Recreation Zone); Section 92.2405 of Article 24 of Chapter 2 (Recreation-Open Space Zone); Section 9-2.2505 of Article 25 of Chapter 2 (Heavy Industrial Zone); Section 9-2.2605 of Article 26 of Chapter 2 (Light Industrial Zone); Section 9-2.2905 of Article 29 of Chapter 2 (Lake Zone); Section 9-2.3005 of Article 30 of Chapter 2 (Agricultural Preserve Zone); Section 9-2.3105 of Article 31 of Chapter 2 (General Agriculture Zone); Section 9-2.3207 of Article 32 of Chapter 2 (Timberland Production Zone); Section 9-2.3305 of Article 33 of Chapter 2 (General Forest Zone); Section 9-2.3405 of Article 34 of Chapter 2 (Mining Zone); Sections 9-3.305 and 9-3.315 of Article 3 of Chapter 3 (Design-Subdivisions); Section 9-3.802 of Article 8 of Chapter 3 (Violations); Section 9-4.104 of Article 1 of Chapter 4 (Purposes and Application-Development Standards); Sections 9-4.301 through 9-4.370 of Article 3 of Chapter 4 (Definitions-Development Standards); Sections 9-4.402 through 9-4.413 of Article 4 of Chapter 4 (Classification of Public and Private Roads-Development Standards); Sections 9-4.501 through 94.504 of Article 5 of Chapter 4 (Minimum Design Standards-Development Standards); Sections 9-4.603 through 9-4.606 of Article 6 of Chapter 4 (Road Specifications-Development Standards);Section 9-4.703 of Article 7 of Chapter 4 (Traffic Volume-Development Standards); Sections 9-4.902 through 9-4.907 of Article 9 of Chapter 4 (Access-Development Standards); Sections 9-4.1002 and 9-2.1006 of Article 10 of Chapter 4 (Emergency Water for Fire Protection-Development Standards); Sections 9-8.101 of Article 1 of Chapter 8 (Purposes and Application-Street Address System); Sections 9-8.202 through 9-8.208 of Article 2 of Chapter 8 (Definitions-Street Address System); Sections 9-8.403 and 9-8.404 of Article 4 of Chapter 8 (Posting-Street Address System); Section 9-8.602 of Article 6 of Chapter 8 (Road Identification-Street Address System); Sections 9-9.101 through 9-9.103 of Article 1 of Chapter 9 (Purpose and Application-State Responsibility Area Fire Safe Regulations); Section 9-9.202 of Article 2 of Chapter 9 (Exceptions-State Responsibility Area Fire Safe Regulations); Sections 9-9.402 through 9-9.406 of Article 4 of Chapter 9 (Definitions-SRA Fire Safe Regulations) of Title 9 of the Plumas County Code are adopted and amended as set forth in Exhibit “A”.

Section 2.

Exhibit “A” shall take effect when, and if, the Board of Forestry certifies the Plumas County Code sections, as amended, as equaling or exceeding the State Responsibility Area Fire Safe Regulations. If the Board of Forestry does not so certify, this ordinance with Exhibit “An shall be null and void.

Section 3. Codification.

Once certified by the Board of Forestry and Fire Protection, this ordinance shall be codified,

Section 4. Publication

A summary of this ordinance shall be published, pursuant to Section 25124(b)(1) of the Government Code of the State of California, before the expiration of fifteen days after the passage of the ordinance, once, with the names of the supervisors voting for and against the ordinance, in the Feather River Bulletin, the Indian Valley Record, the Chester Progressive, and the Portola Reporter, newspapers of general circulation in the County of Plumas.

AYES: Supervisors: SIMPSON, THRALL, GOSS, SANCHEZ, ENGEL

NOES: Supervisors: NONE

ABSENT: Supervisors: NONE

/s/ Jeff Engel, Chairman, Board of Supervisors

ATTEST: /s/ Nancy DaForno, Clerk of said Board of Supervisors

PUBLISH: OCTOBER 17, 2018, All Papers.

EXHIBIT: COPIES OF EXHIBIT A, DESCRIBED ABOVE, ARE ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK.

A CERTIFIED COPY OF THE FULL TEXT OF THE ORDINANCE IS POSTED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK AND ON THE WEBSITE AT COUNTYOFPLUMAS.COM.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 17, 2018|