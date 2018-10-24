Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 10/24/18

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: SHARON’S CAFE.

Business Address: 184 E. SIERRA AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

RICHARD CASTANEDA, 1539 GRIZZLY RD., PORTOLA, CA 96122; SHARON CASTANEDA, 1539 GRIZZLY RD., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017-0000026.

Original Filing Date: 2/08/2017.

Signed: Sharon Castanada; Richard Castaneda.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 4, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Lori Mundorff, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000233

(Expires: 9/18/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JTH MOBILE DIESEL OFF-ROAD AND HOT RODS.

Business Address: 125 FAIRGROUNDS RD., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

JTH MOBILE DIESEL OFF-ROAD AND HOT RODS, 125 FAIRGROUNDS RD., QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/18/2018.

Signed: /s/ Jonathan Medrano.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 18, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000237

(Expires: 9/28/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BEAR CREEK FRAME.

Business Address: 248 2ND STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (209) 470-1135.

Mailing Address: 248 2ND STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

MARK REYNOLDS, 248 2ND STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/28/2018.

Signed: /s/ Mark Reynolds.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 28, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000236

(Expires: 9/20/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PLUMAS PINES SHOPPING CENTER.

Business Address: 4445 NORTHPARK DRIVE #208, COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80907.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 49067, COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80949.

PLUMAS PINES PARTNERS, LLC. 4445 NORTHPARK DRIVE #208, COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80907. State: CA AI#: 200723610210.

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/20/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 20, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000239

(Expires: 10/04/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: NIEMAN METAL WORKS.

Business Address: 950 LEE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 1352, QUINCY, CA 95971.

CHASE NIEMAN, 950 LEE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/04/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 4, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000242

(Expires: 10/9/2023)

Refile with Change

(Original fbn: 2013-0000246)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FIVE FOOT FARM.

Business Address: 62 WILDWOOD COURT, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-9707.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 1564, QUINCY, CA 95971.

ELIZABETH POWELL, 62 WILDWOOD COURT, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/20/2013.

Signed: /s/ Elizabeth Powell

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 17, 24, 31, Nov. 7, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000244

(Expires: 10/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CAPRICORN HEALING ALTERNATIVES.

Business Address: 37 SIERRA PARK ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 394-7854.

Mailing Address: 37 SIERRA PARK ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

KATHLEEN O’BRYANT, 37 SIERRA PARK ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/09/2018.

Signed: /s/ Kathleen O’Bryant

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 17, 24, 31, Nov. 7, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000246

(Expires: 10/10/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MAC’S CHIMNEY SWEEPING.

Business Address: 37710 OLD HWY ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-9663.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 3365, QUINCY, CA 95971.

CARROLL CLARK, 37710 OLD HWY ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/10/2018.

Signed: /s/ Carroll Clark

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 10, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 17, 24, 31, Nov. 7, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000250

(Expires: 10/15/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MUSKRAT CLUB.

Business Address: 4000 MARBLE HOT SPRINGS ROAD, BECKWOURTH, CA 96129, County of Plumas; (530) 832-4368.

Mailing Address: 410 NEVADA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

CLAUDIA JOHNSON, 410 NEVADA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122; MARK JOHNSON, 410 NEVADA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/15/2018.

Signed: /s/ Mark Johnson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 15, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 24, 31, Nov. 7, 14, 2018|