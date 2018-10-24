Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 10/24/18
Abandons business name
STATEMENT OF
ABANDONMENT OF USE OF
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: SHARON’S CAFE.
Business Address: 184 E. SIERRA AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.
RICHARD CASTANEDA, 1539 GRIZZLY RD., PORTOLA, CA 96122; SHARON CASTANEDA, 1539 GRIZZLY RD., PORTOLA, CA 96122.
This business was conducted by A Married Couple.
Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017-0000026.
Original Filing Date: 2/08/2017.
Signed: Sharon Castanada; Richard Castaneda.
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.
Filed: Sept. 4, 2018.
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By Lori Mundorff, Deputy.
Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
- 2018-0000233
(Expires: 9/18/2023)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JTH MOBILE DIESEL OFF-ROAD AND HOT RODS.
Business Address: 125 FAIRGROUNDS RD., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.
JTH MOBILE DIESEL OFF-ROAD AND HOT RODS, 125 FAIRGROUNDS RD., QUINCY, CA 95971.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/18/2018.
Signed: /s/ Jonathan Medrano.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Sept. 18, 2018
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
- 2018-0000237
(Expires: 9/28/2023)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BEAR CREEK FRAME.
Business Address: 248 2ND STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (209) 470-1135.
Mailing Address: 248 2ND STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.
MARK REYNOLDS, 248 2ND STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/28/2018.
Signed: /s/ Mark Reynolds.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Sept. 28, 2018
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31, 2018|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
- 2018-0000236
(Expires: 9/20/2023)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PLUMAS PINES SHOPPING CENTER.
Business Address: 4445 NORTHPARK DRIVE #208, COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80907.
Mailing Address: PO BOX 49067, COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80949.
PLUMAS PINES PARTNERS, LLC. 4445 NORTHPARK DRIVE #208, COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80907. State: CA AI#: 200723610210.
This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/20/2018.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Sept. 20, 2018
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31, 2018|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
- 2018-0000239
(Expires: 10/04/2023)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: NIEMAN METAL WORKS.
Business Address: 950 LEE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.
Mailing Address: PO BOX 1352, QUINCY, CA 95971.
CHASE NIEMAN, 950 LEE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.
This business is conducted by: Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/04/2018.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Oct. 4, 2018
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31, 2018|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
- 2018-0000242
(Expires: 10/9/2023)
Refile with Change
(Original fbn: 2013-0000246)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FIVE FOOT FARM.
Business Address: 62 WILDWOOD COURT, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-9707.
Mailing Address: PO BOX 1564, QUINCY, CA 95971.
ELIZABETH POWELL, 62 WILDWOOD COURT, QUINCY, CA 95971.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/20/2013.
Signed: /s/ Elizabeth Powell
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Oct. 9, 2018
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Oct. 17, 24, 31, Nov. 7, 2018|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
- 2018-0000244
(Expires: 10/9/2023)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CAPRICORN HEALING ALTERNATIVES.
Business Address: 37 SIERRA PARK ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 394-7854.
Mailing Address: 37 SIERRA PARK ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.
KATHLEEN O’BRYANT, 37 SIERRA PARK ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/09/2018.
Signed: /s/ Kathleen O’Bryant
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Oct. 9, 2018
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Oct. 17, 24, 31, Nov. 7, 2018|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
- 2018-0000246
(Expires: 10/10/2023)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MAC’S CHIMNEY SWEEPING.
Business Address: 37710 OLD HWY ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-9663.
Mailing Address: PO BOX 3365, QUINCY, CA 95971.
CARROLL CLARK, 37710 OLD HWY ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/10/2018.
Signed: /s/ Carroll Clark
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Oct. 10, 2018
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Oct. 17, 24, 31, Nov. 7, 2018|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
- 2018-0000250
(Expires: 10/15/2023)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MUSKRAT CLUB.
Business Address: 4000 MARBLE HOT SPRINGS ROAD, BECKWOURTH, CA 96129, County of Plumas; (530) 832-4368.
Mailing Address: 410 NEVADA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.
CLAUDIA JOHNSON, 410 NEVADA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122; MARK JOHNSON, 410 NEVADA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.
This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/15/2018.
Signed: /s/ Mark Johnson.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Oct. 15, 2018
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Oct. 24, 31, Nov. 7, 14, 2018|