Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 10/3/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000198

(Expires: 7/26/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: KONINKRIJK KOFFIE.

Business Address: 240 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 95020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 646 W. BURNT CEDAR ROAD, WESTWOOD, CA 96020.

RACHEL BETZLER, 646 W. BURNT CEDAR ROAD, WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/26/2018.

Signed: /s/ Rachel Betzler.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 26, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Notice of Intent to Adopt

Negative Declaration 674

Telecommunications Ordinance

Unincorporated Area of Plumas County, CA

Notice is given that Negative Declaration 674 has determined that this project will not have a significant effect on the environment.

The project is located in the unincorporated area of Plumas County, CA.

The project is the fulfillment of General Plan Goal 1.9 Communication Infrastructure and Policy 1.9.1 Communication Tower Location Criteria which states, “The County shall provide site development criteria in the County’s Zoning Code.” The project involves the development and adoption of a Telecommunications Ordinance that will implement a comprehensive set of standards for the design and placement of telecommunications facilities in the unincorporated area of Plumas County. Telecommunications facilities would be reviewed through discretionary review (special use permit), as well as through ministerial review via a new ministerial permit type (zoning clearance certificate). The facilities regulated by the proposed Ordinance are new tower or pole facilities, pole mounted facilities, building mounted facilities, co-located facilities, and pre-existing facilities. The Ordinance would regulate all zones, with the Timberland Production Zone (TPZ) being exempt. Telecommunications facilities in the Open Space (OS) and Lake (L) zones would not be permitted under the proposed Ordinance.

This document is proposed to be adopted and has been filed with Plumas County Planning and Building Services. It is now available for inspection and review at:

Plumas County Planning and Building Services

555 Main Street

Quincy, CA 95971

and on the Plumas County website at www.countyofplumas.com/archive.aspx under “Public Document and CEQA Posting”

The review period for this document is from September 17, 2018 through October 17, 2018. Written comments concerning this document will be accepted through the last day of the review period.

A public hearing will be held on this project before the Plumas County Planning Commission on October 18, 2018 in the Plumas County Permit Center Conference Room, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA at 10:00 a.m.

For further information on this, contact: Tim Evans at Plumas County Planning and Building Services, (530) 283-6207, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971; [email protected]

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000229

(Expires: 9/7/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: G.G. CLEANING SERVICE.

Business Address: 1135 LAKE RIDGE ROAD, WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Plumas.

DIANE GAITHER, 1135 LAKE RIDGE ROAD, WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/7/2018.

Signed: /s/ Diane Gaither.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 7, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000224

(Expires: 8/21/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: STREET CART CAFE.

Business Address: 264 EAST PLUMAS AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 1355, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

Phone: (775) 772-3914

DENNIS DICKINSON, 264 EAST PLUMAS AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122; MARCIA DICKINSON, 264 EAST PLUMAS AVE., PORTOLA.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/21/2018.

Signed: /s/ Dennis Dickinson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 21, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000230

(Expires: 9/10/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CROCKER SPRINGS RV PARK.

Business Address: 2305 GRIZZLY ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 2305 GRIZZLY ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

Phone: (530) 249-3765

BRIAN SUTTON, 2305 GRIZZLY ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122; THOMAS WARD, 2305 GRIZZLY ROAD, PORTOLA.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/2/2013.

Signed: /s/ Brian Sutton.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 10, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000234

(Expires: 9/19/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SIERRA CHARTERS.

Business Address: 2011 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 394-4747.

Mailing Address: 2011 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

STEVEN BETTS, 65 FAIRGROUNDS ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971; BRAD RICE, 883 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/19/2018.

Signed: /s/ Steven K. Betts.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 19, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000231

(Expires: 9/14/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DONUT WHEEL.

Business Address: 1960 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 782-2064.

Mailing Address: 210 WEST LAUREL STREET #A, WILLOWS, CA 95988.

JERRY SILVA, 210 WEST LAUREL STREET, WILLOWS, CA 95988.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/14/2018.

Signed: /s/ Jerry Silva.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 14, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Plumas LAFCO

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO ADOPT A CONFLICT OF INTEREST CODE

Monday, October 15th, 2018

10:00 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers Plumas County Courthouse-520 Main Street Quincy, Calif.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that PLUMAS LAFCO intends to adopt an updated conflict of interest code pursuant to Government Code Section 87300 and 2 California Code of Regulations, § 18750.1.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 87302, the code will designate employees who must disclose certain investments, income, interests in real property and business positions, and who must disqualify themselves from making or participating in the making of governmental decisions affecting those interests.

Any interested person may present written comments concerning the proposed code no later than October 15th, 2018 at the conclusion of a public hearing to Plumas LAFCO in person at the hearing or in writing to Ms. Jennifer Stephenson, Plumas LAFCO Executive Officer, 5050 Laguna Blvd #112-711 Elk Grove, CA 95758 or [email protected] or (310)936-2639.

Plumas LAFCO has prepared a written explanation of the reasons for the designations and the disclosure responsibilities and has available all the information upon which its proposal is based.

Copies of the proposed code and all of the information upon which it is based may be obtained free from Plumas LAFCO at the address above. Any inquiries concerning the proposed code should be directed to Jennifer Stephenson at the address above.

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: SHARON’S CAFE.

Business Address: 184 E. SIERRA AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

RICHARD CASTANEDA, 1539 GRIZZLY RD., PORTOLA, CA 96122; SHARON CASTANEDA, 1539 GRIZZLY RD., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017-0000026.

Original Filing Date: 2/08/2017.

Signed: Sharon Castanada; Richard Castaneda.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 4, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Lori Mundorff, Deputy.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000233

(Expires: 9/18/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JTH MOBILE DIESEL OFF-ROAD AND HOT RODS.

Business Address: 125 FAIRGROUNDS RD., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

JTH MOBILE DIESEL OFF-ROAD AND HOT RODS, 125 FAIRGROUNDS RD., QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/18/2018.

Signed: /s/ Jonathan Medrano.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 18, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

