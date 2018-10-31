Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 10/31/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000237

(Expires: 9/28/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BEAR CREEK FRAME.

Business Address: 248 2ND STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (209) 470-1135.

Mailing Address: 248 2ND STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

MARK REYNOLDS, 248 2ND STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/28/2018.

Signed: /s/ Mark Reynolds.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 28, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000236

(Expires: 9/20/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PLUMAS PINES SHOPPING CENTER.

Business Address: 4445 NORTHPARK DRIVE #208, COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80907.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 49067, COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80949.

PLUMAS PINES PARTNERS, LLC. 4445 NORTHPARK DRIVE #208, COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80907. State: CA AI#: 200723610210.

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/20/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 20, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000239

(Expires: 10/04/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: NIEMAN METAL WORKS.

Business Address: 950 LEE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 1352, QUINCY, CA 95971.

CHASE NIEMAN, 950 LEE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/04/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 4, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000244

(Expires: 10/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CAPRICORN HEALING ALTERNATIVES.

Business Address: 37 SIERRA PARK ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 394-7854.

Mailing Address: 37 SIERRA PARK ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

KATHLEEN O’BRYANT, 37 SIERRA PARK ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/09/2018.

Signed: /s/ Kathleen O’Bryant

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 17, 24, 31, Nov. 7, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000242

(Expires: 10/9/2023)

Refile with Change

(Original fbn: 2013-0000246)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FIVE FOOT FARM.

Business Address: 62 WILDWOOD COURT, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-9707.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 1564, QUINCY, CA 95971.

ELIZABETH POWELL, 62 WILDWOOD COURT, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/20/2013.

Signed: /s/ Elizabeth Powell

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 17, 24, 31, Nov. 7, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000246

(Expires: 10/10/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MAC’S CHIMNEY SWEEPING.

Business Address: 37710 OLD HWY ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-9663.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 3365, QUINCY, CA 95971.

CARROLL CLARK, 37710 OLD HWY ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/10/2018.

Signed: /s/ Carroll Clark

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 10, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 17, 24, 31, Nov. 7, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000250

(Expires: 10/15/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MUSKRAT CLUB.

Business Address: 4000 MARBLE HOT SPRINGS ROAD, BECKWOURTH, CA 96129, County of Plumas; (530) 832-4368.

Mailing Address: 410 NEVADA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

CLAUDIA JOHNSON, 410 NEVADA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122; MARK JOHNSON, 410 NEVADA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/15/2018.

Signed: /s/ Mark Johnson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 15, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 24, 31, Nov. 7, 14, 2018|

CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF WATER RESOURCES

CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF WATER RESOURCES NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF A DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is the Lead Agency for the Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) for the proposed State Water Project Water Supply Amendments for Water Management and California WaterFix (proposed project).

The proposed project is located within the SWP Service Area which includes the water delivery facilities of the SWP and service areas of the Public Water Agencies (PWAs) that receive water from the SWP. The proposed project would add, delete and modify provisions of the State Water Project (SWP) Water Supply Contracts (Contracts) and clarify certain terms of the Contracts that will provide greater water management regarding transfers and exchanges of SWP water supply within the SWP service area; and provide a fair and equitable approach for cost allocation of California WaterFix facilities to maintain the SWP financial integrity. The proposed project would not build or modify existing SWP facilities nor change any of the PWAs’ Annual Table A amounts. The proposed project would not change the water supply delivered by the SWP as SWP water would continue to be delivered to the PWAs consistent with current Contract terms, and all regulatory requirements. Implementation of the proposed project would contribute to project-specific and cumulative significant and unavoidable impacts related to increases in groundwater pumping associated with changes in transfers and exchanges implemented by the PWAs. A copy of the DEIR can be found at these locations: www.water.ca.gov/Programs/State-Water-Project/Management/Water-Supply-Contract-Amendment

OR

Quincy Public Library

445 Jackson Street

Quincy, CA 95971

ANY INTERESTED PERSON may comment on the DEIR for the proposed project. Comments must be in writing and received by 5:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on December 10, 2018, which is 45 days after publication of this notice on October 26, 2016. Please send your written comments to: Cassandra Enos-Nobriga, Executive Advisor, State Water Project, Department of Water Resources, P.O. Box 942836, Sacramento, CA 94236-0001 or by e-mail to: [email protected]. A public meeting on the DEIR will be held on Friday November 16, 2018 in the Resources Building Auditorium, 1416 Ninth Street, Sacramento, CA 95814 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meeting will include a brief presentation about the proposed project followed by public comment on the content of the DEIR analysis. If you have any questions regarding this matter, please contact Cassandra Enos-Nobriga at (916) 653-7009 or email at [email protected].

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 31, 2018|

Timber Sale

The Plumas National Forest is pre- advertising for the Frazier Integrated Resource Timber Contract (IRTC) Stewardship. The Frazier IRTC Stewardship Timber Sale is located in all or portions of T.22N., R.12E., sections 21, 22, 27, and 28, M.D.M. An estimated 4,686 CCF (2.34 MMBF) of sawtimber and 5,154 CCF (14,174 Tons) of Green Biomass Convertible (Grn Bio Cv), marked or otherwise designated for cutting on approximately 493 acres, with four mandatory stewardship projects and one optional stewardship project. Stewardship project(s) are: Mandatory Item 001: Cut and Skid Biomass, Mandatory Item 002: Chip and Haul Biomass, Mandatory Item 003: Road Maintenance, Mandatory Item 004: Temporary Road Construction. Optional Item 005: Rehabilitation of Skid Trails and Temporary Roads. For information on the pre-advertisement, visit the website below:

www.fs.usda.gov/resources/plumas/landmanagement/resourcemanagement

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) prohibits discrimination in all its programs and activities on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, or marital or family status. (Not all prohibited bases apply to all programs.) Persons with disabilities who require alternative means for communication of program information (Braille, large print, audiotape, etc.) should contact USDA’s TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TDD).

To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 14th and Independence Avenue, SW, Washington D.C. 20250-9410 or call 202-720-5964 (voice and TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published LCT

Oct. 30, 2018|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 31, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000251

(Expires: 10/17/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DYER MOUNTAIN HOME CLEANING AND MAINTENANCE.

Business Address: 232 DINSMORE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas; (530) 394-0274.

Mailing Address: 232 DINSMORE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

STEVE CHURCH, 232 DINSMORE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137; TAMARA CHURCH, 232 DINSMORE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/17/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 17, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000108

(Expires: 4/10/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FAMILY CORNER.

Business Address: 448 W. SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 832-9780.

Mailing Address: 448 W. SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

WALTER A. CACERES, 826 G STREET, APT. 1, SPARKS, NV 89431.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

Signed /s/ Walter A. Caceres

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 10, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000253

(Expires: 10/24/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PLUMB IT RIGHT, INC..

Business Address: 143 LEONARD AVE., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 219-2335.

Mailing Address: 143 LEONARD AVE., QUINCY, CA 95971.

PLUMB IT RIGHT, INC., 143 LEONARD AVE., QUINCY, CA 95971.

State: CA AI#: 14193131

This business is conducted by: A CORPORATION.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/24/2018.

Signed /s/ Jeff Foley.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 24, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21, 2018|