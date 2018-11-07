Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 11/07/18

Preliminary Advertisement

Sale of National Forest Timber

The Plumas National Forest is pre-advertising for the Mills MP Thin SBA Timber Sale. Mills MP Thin SBA Timber Sale is located in all or portions of T21N. R12E, section 4 and T22N. R12, sections 27, 34, and 36 M.D.M. There is an estimated 4,432 CCF (2.12 MBF) of sawtimber and an estimated 2,816 CCF (11,365 Tons) of Green Biomass Convertible (Grn Bio Cv), marked or otherwise designated for cutting on approximately 490 acres. This will be a small business set-aside sale. If no self-certifying small business concern makes a valid bid, the Forest Service will readvertise this sale without restrictions on bidder size.

This advance notice is to afford interested parties time to examine the sale area prior to winter. The final advertisement will contain final minimum stumpage rates, bidding provisions, and other sale conditions.

For information on the pre-advertisement, visit the website at: www.fs.usda.gov/resources/plumas/landmanagement/resourcemanagement

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) prohibits discrimination in all its programs and activities on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, or marital or family status. (Not all prohibited bases apply to all programs.) Persons with disabilities who require alternative means for communication of program information (Braille, large print, audiotape, etc.) should contact USDA’s TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TDD).

To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 14th and Independence Avenue, SW, Washington D.C. 20250-9410 or call 202-720-5964 (voice and TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published LCT

Nov. 6, 2018|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 7, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000244

(Expires: 10/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CAPRICORN HEALING ALTERNATIVES.

Business Address: 37 SIERRA PARK ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 394-7854.

Mailing Address: 37 SIERRA PARK ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

KATHLEEN O’BRYANT, 37 SIERRA PARK ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/09/2018.

Signed: /s/ Kathleen O’Bryant

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 17, 24, 31, Nov. 7, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000242

(Expires: 10/9/2023)

Refile with Change

(Original fbn: 2013-0000246)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FIVE FOOT FARM.

Business Address: 62 WILDWOOD COURT, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-9707.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 1564, QUINCY, CA 95971.

ELIZABETH POWELL, 62 WILDWOOD COURT, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/20/2013.

Signed: /s/ Elizabeth Powell

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 17, 24, 31, Nov. 7, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000246

(Expires: 10/10/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MAC’S CHIMNEY SWEEPING.

Business Address: 37710 OLD HWY ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-9663.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 3365, QUINCY, CA 95971.

CARROLL CLARK, 37710 OLD HWY ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/10/2018.

Signed: /s/ Carroll Clark

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 10, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 17, 24, 31, Nov. 7, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000250

(Expires: 10/15/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MUSKRAT CLUB.

Business Address: 4000 MARBLE HOT SPRINGS ROAD, BECKWOURTH, CA 96129, County of Plumas; (530) 832-4368.

Mailing Address: 410 NEVADA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

CLAUDIA JOHNSON, 410 NEVADA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122; MARK JOHNSON, 410 NEVADA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/15/2018.

Signed: /s/ Mark Johnson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 15, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 24, 31, Nov. 7, 14, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000251

(Expires: 10/17/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DYER MOUNTAIN HOME CLEANING AND MAINTENANCE.

Business Address: 232 DINSMORE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas; (530) 394-0274.

Mailing Address: 232 DINSMORE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

STEVE CHURCH, 232 DINSMORE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137; TAMARA CHURCH, 232 DINSMORE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/17/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 17, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000108

(Expires: 4/10/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FAMILY CORNER.

Business Address: 448 W. SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 832-9780.

Mailing Address: 448 W. SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

WALTER A. CACERES, 826 G STREET, APT. 1, SPARKS, NV 89431.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

Signed /s/ Walter A. Caceres

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 10, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000253

(Expires: 10/24/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PLUMB IT RIGHT, INC..

Business Address: 143 LEONARD AVE., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 219-2335.

Mailing Address: 143 LEONARD AVE., QUINCY, CA 95971.

PLUMB IT RIGHT, INC., 143 LEONARD AVE., QUINCY, CA 95971.

State: CA AI#: 14193131

This business is conducted by: A CORPORATION.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/24/2018.

Signed /s/ Jeff Foley.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 24, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MC NEILL SECURITY SYSTEMS; MC NEILL SOUND AND SECURITY; MC NEILL SOUND AND SECURITY SYSTEMS.

Business Address: 449 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas.

MC NEILL, LEIGH DELA VICTORIA, 613 FIRCROFT ST., WEST COVINA, CA 91791.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015-0000045.

Original Filing Date: 3/04/2015.

Signed: Leigh M. Dela Victoria, Owner

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Oct. 22, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2018|