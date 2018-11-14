Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 11/14/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000250

(Expires: 10/15/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MUSKRAT CLUB.

Business Address: 4000 MARBLE HOT SPRINGS ROAD, BECKWOURTH, CA 96129, County of Plumas; (530) 832-4368.

Mailing Address: 410 NEVADA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

CLAUDIA JOHNSON, 410 NEVADA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122; MARK JOHNSON, 410 NEVADA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/15/2018.

Signed: /s/ Mark Johnson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 15, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 24, 31, Nov. 7, 14, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000251

(Expires: 10/17/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DYER MOUNTAIN HOME CLEANING AND MAINTENANCE.

Business Address: 232 DINSMORE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas; (530) 394-0274.

Mailing Address: 232 DINSMORE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

STEVE CHURCH, 232 DINSMORE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137; TAMARA CHURCH, 232 DINSMORE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/17/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 17, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000108

(Expires: 4/10/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FAMILY CORNER.

Business Address: 448 W. SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 832-9780.

Mailing Address: 448 W. SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

WALTER A. CACERES, 826 G STREET, APT. 1, SPARKS, NV 89431.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

Signed /s/ Walter A. Caceres

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 10, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000253

(Expires: 10/24/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PLUMB IT RIGHT, INC..

Business Address: 143 LEONARD AVE., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 219-2335.

Mailing Address: 143 LEONARD AVE., QUINCY, CA 95971.

PLUMB IT RIGHT, INC., 143 LEONARD AVE., QUINCY, CA 95971.

State: CA AI#: 14193131

This business is conducted by: A CORPORATION.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/24/2018.

Signed /s/ Jeff Foley.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 24, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MC NEILL SECURITY SYSTEMS; MC NEILL SOUND AND SECURITY; MC NEILL SOUND AND SECURITY SYSTEMS.

Business Address: 449 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas.

MC NEILL, LEIGH DELA VICTORIA, 613 FIRCROFT ST., WEST COVINA, CA 91791.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015-0000045.

Original Filing Date: 3/04/2015.

Signed: Leigh M. Dela Victoria, Owner

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Oct. 22, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2018|

Sloat Bridge Closure

Plumas County Department of Public Works will be replacing bridge decking on Sloat Bridge

Resulting in daily bridge closures:

Daily Closure Dates: Nov. 19-21, 26-30, and Dec. 3-5, & 7, 2018 and possibly Dec 10-14 depending on weather. The bridge will be closed to the public between 9AM and 3PM during closure days.

For more details and map of location log on to: countyofplumas.com/CivicAlerts.aspx

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 14, 21, 2018|

Timber Sale

Plumas National Forest

Madora IRTC Stewardship

The Plumas National Forest is advertising for the Madora Integrated Resource Timber Contract (IRTC) Stewardship. The Madora IRTC Stewardship Timber Sale is located in all or portions of T.22N., R.11E., sections 1 and 12, T.22N., R12E., sections 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 18 and 19 and T.23N., R12E., sections 30, 31 and 32., M.D.M. Sealed – “Best Value” offers will be received at the Plumas National Forest Supervisor’s Office, 159 Lawrence St. Quincy, CA 95971, on December 21th , 2018, at 10:00 AM local time, of an estimated 9,325 CCF (4.739 MBF) of sawtimber and an estimated 9,241 CCF (25,412 Tons) of Green Biomass Convertible (Grn Bio Cv), marked or otherwise designated for cutting on approximately 834 acres, with four mandatory stewardship projects and two optional stewardship project. Stewardship project(s) are: Mandatory Item 001: Road Maintenance, Mandatory Item 002: Specified Road Reconstruction, Mandatory Item 003: Temporary Road Construction, Mandatory Item 004: Temporary Road Re-opening, Mandatory Item 005 Tillage and Special Erosion Prevention Measures. Optional Item 006: Re-contouring of Newly Created bench Skid Trails, and Optional Item 007: Re-contouring of Temporary Roads.

The Forest Service will evaluate competitive offers submitted by offerors who present a price offer and technical proposal according to the information found under the section in the offer titled “Instructions to Offerors.” Evaluation factors for this project are organizational experience, organizational past performance, local community economic enhancement (including small business enhancement), understanding the Government’s requirements, and price. One award will be made to the offeror whose proposal is technically acceptable and whose technical/price relationship is the “best value” to the Government. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all offers. A prospectus is available to the public and interested offerors from the offices listed below. Information concerning the timber and stewardship projects specific to this project, and submission of offers is available at: www.fs.usda.gov/resources/plumas/landmanagement/resourcemanagement

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) prohibits discrimination in all its programs and activities on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, or marital or family status. (Not all prohibited bases apply to all programs.) Persons with disabilities who require alternative means for communication of program information (Braille, large print, audiotape, etc.) should contact USDA’s TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TDD).

To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 14th and Independence Avenue, SW, Washington D.C. 20250-9410 or call 202-720-5964 (voice and TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published LCT

Nov. 13, 20, 2018|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 14, 21, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: FEATHER RIVER RV & MOBILE HOME PARK.

Business Address: 71326 HIGHWAY 70, MAYBE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

E & P WILKERSON FAMILY, LLC, 660 CUB VALLEY ROAD, CROMBERG, CA 96103.

This business was conducted by a Limited Liability Company.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015-0000218.

Original Filing Date: 10/06/2015.

Signed: Lawson E. Wilkerson

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Nov. 5, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Lori Powell, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000258

(Expires: 11/1/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GENESEE STORE.

Business Address: 7201 GENESSE ROAD, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 4130 GENESEE ROAD, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

BRASAS FOOD AND WINE SOCIETY, LLC, 7201 GENESEE ROAD, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983

State: CA AI#: 201726610018.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/1/2018.

Signed: /s/ Michele Haskins.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 1, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000265

(Expires: 11/7/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ATHLETE ACADEMY.

Business Address: 341 2ND AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; Phone: (805) 332-9085.

Mailing Address: 341 2ND AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

FIT COUPLES, LLC, 341 2ND AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

State: CA AI#: 201826810710.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/7/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 7, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Powell, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2018|