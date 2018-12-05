Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 12/05/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000265

(Expires: 11/7/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ATHLETE ACADEMY.

Business Address: 341 2ND AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; Phone: (805) 332-9085.

Mailing Address: 341 2ND AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

FIT COUPLES, LLC, 341 2ND AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

State: CA AI#: 201826810710.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/7/2018. This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Nov. 7, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Powell, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000267

(Expires: 11/13/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LIMB IN AIDE.

Business Address: 307 LAWRENCE STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (706) 668-4133.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1145, QUINCY, CA 95971.

EMILY ANN BRYANT, 324 OAK STREET, UNIT B, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/13/2018. Signed: /s/ Emily Ann Bryant.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Nov. 13, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 21, 28, Dec. 5, 12, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000259

(Expires: 11/5/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FEATHER RIVER RV & MOBILE HOME PARK.

Business Address: 71326 HIGHWAY 70, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103, County of Plumas; (530) 836-2183.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1366, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

TAMMY & JOSEPH COLACURCIO, 16710 CHERYL LANE, RENO, NV, 89521

State: CA AI#: 201825710268; IRISH FEATHER, LLC, 71326 HIGHWAY 70, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103

State: CA AI#: 201825710268

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/5/2018.

Signed: /s/ Tammy Colacurcio, Pres.; Joseph Colacurcio, VP.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Nov. 05, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12, 19, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000258

(Expires: 11/1/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GENESEE STORE.

Business Address: 7201 GENESSE ROAD, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 4130 GENESEE ROAD, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

BRASAS FOOD AND WINE SOCIETY, LLC, 7201 GENESEE ROAD, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983

State: CA AI#: 201726610018.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/1/2018.

Signed: /s/ Michele Haskins.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 1, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000274

(Expires: 11/26/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: KRUSKAMP COLLECTIBLES.

Business Address: 786 ANDREWS ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (916) 730-7030.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1509, CHESTER, CA 96020.

CONNIE BECKMAN, 786 ANDREWS ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/26/2018.

Signed: /s/ Connie Beckman.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 26, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Powell, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: FEATHER RIVER RV & MOBILE HOME PARK.

Business Address: 71326 HIGHWAY 70, MAYBE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

E & P WILKERSON FAMILY, LLC, 660 CUB VALLEY ROAD, CROMBERG, CA 96103.

This business was conducted by a Limited Liability Company.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015-0000218.

Original Filing Date: 10/06/2015.

Signed: Lawson E. Wilkerson

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below. Filed: Nov. 5, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Lori Powell, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2018|