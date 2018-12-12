Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 12/12/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000267

(Expires: 11/13/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LIMB IN AIDE.

Business Address: 307 LAWRENCE STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (706) 668-4133.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1145, QUINCY, CA 95971.

EMILY ANN BRYANT, 324 OAK STREET, UNIT B, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/13/2018. Signed: /s/ Emily Ann Bryant.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Nov. 13, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 21, 28, Dec. 5, 12, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000259

(Expires: 11/5/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FEATHER RIVER RV & MOBILE HOME PARK.

Business Address: 71326 HIGHWAY 70, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103, County of Plumas; (530) 836-2183.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1366, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

TAMMY & JOSEPH COLACURCIO, 16710 CHERYL LANE, RENO, NV, 89521

State: CA AI#: 201825710268; IRISH FEATHER, LLC, 71326 HIGHWAY 70, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103

State: CA AI#: 201825710268

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/5/2018.

Signed: /s/ Tammy Colacurcio, Pres.; Joseph Colacurcio, VP.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Nov. 05, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12, 19, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000274

(Expires: 11/26/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: KRUSKAMP COLLECTIBLES.

Business Address: 786 ANDREWS ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (916) 730-7030.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1509, CHESTER, CA 96020.

CONNIE BECKMAN, 786 ANDREWS ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/26/2018.

Signed: /s/ Connie Beckman.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 26, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Powell, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018|

Timber Sale

The Plumas National Forest is advertising for the Frazier Integrated Resource Timber Contract (IRTC) Stewardship. The Frazier IRTC Stewardship Timber Sale is located in all or portions of T.21N., R.12E., sections 21, 22, 27, and 28., M.D.M. Sealed – “Best Value” offers will be received at the Plumas National Forest Supervisor’s Office, 159 Lawrence St. Quincy, CA 95971, on January 14th , 2018, at 10:00 AM local time, of an estimated 4,687 CCF (2.343 MBF) of sawtimber and an estimated 4,852 CCF (13,383 Tons) of Green Biomass Convertible (Grn Bio Cv), marked or otherwise designated for cutting on approximately 493 acres, with four mandatory stewardship projects and two optional stewardship projects. Stewardship project(s) are: Mandatory Item 001: Road Maintenance, Mandatory Item 002: Temporary Road Construction, Mandatory Item 003: Temporary Road Re-opening, Mandatory Item 004: Tillage and Special Erosion Prevention Measures. Optional Item 005: Re-contouring of Newly Constructed Bench Skid Trails, and Optional Item 006: Re-contouring Newly Constructed Temporary Roads.

The Forest Service will evaluate competitive offers submitted by offerors who present a price offer and technical proposal according to the information found under the section in the offer titled “Instructions to Offerors.” Evaluation factors for this project are organizational experience, organizational past performance, local community economic enhancement (including small business enhancement), understanding the Government’s requirements, and price. One award will be made to the offeror whose proposal is technically acceptable and whose technical/price relationship is the “best value” to the Government. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all offers. A prospectus is available to the public and interested offerors from the offices listed below. Information concerning the timber and stewardship projects specific to this project, and submission of offers is available at: www.fs.usda.gov/resources/plumas/landmanagement/resourcemanagement

USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published LCT

Dec. 11, 2018|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 12, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000272

(Expires: 11/15/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BLACK HORSE PROPERTIES.

Business Address: 70770 HIGHWAY 70, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas; (530) 249-0384.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 826, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

CHRIS DAVID, 70770 HIGHWAY 70, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/15/2018.

Signed: /s/ Chris David, Broker/Owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 15, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000257

(Expires: 11/1/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AT THE BRANCH.

Business Address: 7640 STATE HIGHWAY 147, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas; (209) 840-4339.

Mailing Address: 2288 CAMPOLINA WAY, OAKDALE, CA 95361.

MICHAEL CHAVEZ, 2288 CAMPOLINA WAY, OAKDALE, CA 95361.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/1/2018.

Signed: /s/ Michael Chavez, Owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 1, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000277

(Expires: 12/4/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GIFT OF MUSIC.

Business Address: 207 MAIN ST., GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (530) 284-1689.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 561, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

KENNETH D. DONNELL, 105 AYOOB DR., GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/4/2018.

Signed: /s/ Kenneth Donnell.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 4, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Powell, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000278

(Expires: 12/5/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GRAEAGALE OUTPOST.

Business Address: 7358 HIGHWAY 89, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 35 ADLER COURT, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

JOHN ROACH, 35 ADLER COURT, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/5/2018.

Signed: /s/ John Roach.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 5, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019|