Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 12/19/18
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
- 2018-0000259
(Expires: 11/5/2023)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FEATHER RIVER RV & MOBILE HOME PARK.
Business Address: 71326 HIGHWAY 70, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103, County of Plumas; (530) 836-2183.
Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1366, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.
TAMMY & JOSEPH COLACURCIO, 16710 CHERYL LANE, RENO, NV, 89521
State: CA AI#: 201825710268; IRISH FEATHER, LLC, 71326 HIGHWAY 70, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103
State: CA AI#: 201825710268
This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/5/2018.
Signed: /s/ Tammy Colacurcio, Pres.; Joseph Colacurcio, VP.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Nov. 05, 2018
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12, 19, 2018|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
- 2018-0000274
(Expires: 11/26/2023)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: KRUSKAMP COLLECTIBLES.
Business Address: 786 ANDREWS ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (916) 730-7030.
Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1509, CHESTER, CA 96020.
CONNIE BECKMAN, 786 ANDREWS ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/26/2018.
Signed: /s/ Connie Beckman.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Nov. 26, 2018
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Lori Powell, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
- 2018-0000272
(Expires: 11/15/2023)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BLACK HORSE PROPERTIES.
Business Address: 70770 HIGHWAY 70, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas; (530) 249-0384.
Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 826, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.
CHRIS DAVID, 70770 HIGHWAY 70, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/15/2018.
Signed: /s/ Chris David, Broker/Owner.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Nov. 15, 2018
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
- 2018-0000257
(Expires: 11/1/2023)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AT THE BRANCH.
Business Address: 7640 STATE HIGHWAY 147, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas; (209) 840-4339.
Mailing Address: 2288 CAMPOLINA WAY, OAKDALE, CA 95361.
MICHAEL CHAVEZ, 2288 CAMPOLINA WAY, OAKDALE, CA 95361.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/1/2018.
Signed: /s/ Michael Chavez, Owner.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Nov. 1, 2018
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
- 2018-0000277
(Expires: 12/4/2023)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GIFT OF MUSIC.
Business Address: 207 MAIN ST., GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (530) 284-1689.
Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 561, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.
KENNETH D. DONNELL, 105 AYOOB DR., GREENVILLE, CA 95947.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/4/2018.
Signed: /s/ Kenneth Donnell.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Dec. 4, 2018
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Lori Powell, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
- 2018-0000278
(Expires: 12/5/2023)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GRAEAGALE OUTPOST.
Business Address: 7358 HIGHWAY 89, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.
Mailing Address: 35 ADLER COURT, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.
JOHN ROACH, 35 ADLER COURT, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/5/2018.
Signed: /s/ John Roach.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Dec. 5, 2018
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019|