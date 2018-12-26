Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 12/26/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000274

(Expires: 11/26/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: KRUSKAMP COLLECTIBLES.

Business Address: 786 ANDREWS ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (916) 730-7030.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1509, CHESTER, CA 96020.

CONNIE BECKMAN, 786 ANDREWS ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/26/2018.

Signed: /s/ Connie Beckman.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 26, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Powell, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000272

(Expires: 11/15/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BLACK HORSE PROPERTIES.

Business Address: 70770 HIGHWAY 70, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas; (530) 249-0384.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 826, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

CHRIS DAVID, 70770 HIGHWAY 70, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/15/2018.

Signed: /s/ Chris David, Broker/Owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 15, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000257

(Expires: 11/1/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AT THE BRANCH.

Business Address: 7640 STATE HIGHWAY 147, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas; (209) 840-4339.

Mailing Address: 2288 CAMPOLINA WAY, OAKDALE, CA 95361.

MICHAEL CHAVEZ, 2288 CAMPOLINA WAY, OAKDALE, CA 95361.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/1/2018.

Signed: /s/ Michael Chavez, Owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 1, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000277

(Expires: 12/4/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GIFT OF MUSIC.

Business Address: 207 MAIN ST., GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (530) 284-1689.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 561, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

KENNETH D. DONNELL, 105 AYOOB DR., GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/4/2018.

Signed: /s/ Kenneth Donnell.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 4, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Powell, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000278

(Expires: 12/5/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GRAEAGLE OUTPOST.

Business Address: 7358 HIGHWAY 89, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 35 ADLER COURT, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

JOHN ROACH, 35 ADLER COURT, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/5/2018.

Signed: /s/ John Roach.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 5, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019|