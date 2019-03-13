Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 3/13/19
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000011
(Expires: 1/14/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JDs JUNK REMOVAL AND HAULING.
Business Address: 228 KATHERINE ST., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.
Mailing Address: 228 KATHERINE ST., QUINCY, CA 95971.
JARED WEST, 228 KATHERINE ST., QUINCY, CA 95971.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/14/2019.
Signed: /s/ Jared West, Owner.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Jan. 14, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000007
(Expires: 1/9/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ALMANOR STYLE.
Business Address: 262 MAIN STREET #2, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; Phone: (530) 616-9001.
Mailing Address: 3523 CEDAR LANE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.
KYNDRI VELASCO, 3523 CEDAR LANE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/9/2019.
Signed: /s/ Kyndri Velasco.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Jan. 9, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000018
(Expires: 1/16/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FARMSTEAD KITCHEN & MARKET.
Business Address: 163 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; Phone: (760) 688-6210.
Mailing Address: PO BOX 1823, CHESTER, CA 96020.
LORI RICE, 200 LASSEN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020; ROBERT RICE, 200 LASSEN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020.
This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/16/2019.
Signed: /s/ Lori Rice; Robert Kye Rice.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Jan. 16, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000033
(Expires: 1/30/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FEATHER HOUSE RETREAT.
Business Address: 568 FEATHER RIVER DRIVE, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 624-6624.
Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1275, CHESTER, CA 96020.
DENISE L. KELLY, 568 FEATHER RIVER DRIVE, CHESTER, CA 96020; ROLF WEIDHOFER, 568 FEATHER RIVER DRIVE, CHESTER, CA 96020.
This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/30/2019.
Signed: /s/ Denise Kelly, owner; Rolf Weidhofer.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Jan. 30, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Feb. 27, March 6, 13, 20, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000019
(Expires: 1/17/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LAKESIDE SLABS.
Business Address: 3259 HILLCREST DRIVE, HAMILTON BRANCH, CA 96137, County of Plumas; (530) 816-0240.
Mailing Address: 3259 HILLCREST DRIVE, HAMILTON BRANCH, CA 96137.
NICHOLAS, DELUCCHI, 3259 HILLCREST DRIVE, HAMILTON BRANCH, CA 96137; TREVOR DELUCCHI, 3725 CHER MAR LANE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.
This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/17/2019.
Signed: /s/ Nicholas Delucchi, partner; Trevor Delucchi, partner.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Jan. 17, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Feb. 27, March 6, 13, 20, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2018-0000232
(Expires: 9/17/2023)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LOYA.
Business Address: 1655 ROCKY POINT ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 412-3155.
Mailing Address: 1655 ROCKY POINT ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.
ELIZABETH MARY JOY, 1655 ROCKY POINT ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/1/2018.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Sept. 17, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Feb. 27, March 6, 13, 20, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000052
(Expires: 2/22/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MOUNTAIN VALLEY APPRAISAL & REALTY.
Business Address: 91742 HIGHWAY 70, VINTON, CA 96135, County of Plumas; Phone: (775) 772-8576.
Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 362, CHILCOOT, CA 96105.
ANDREW JOY, 91742 HIGHWAY 70, VINTON, CA 96135.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/22/2019.
Signed: /s/ Andy Joy, President.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Feb. 22, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000044
(Expires: 2/13/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RURAL HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS.
Business Address: 95 DEER CREEK CROSSING, CLIO, CA 96016, County of Plumas; Phone: (530) 713-3600
Mailing Address: P O BOX 287, CLIO, CA 96106.
THOMAS HAYES, 95 DEER CREEK CROSSING, CLIO, CA 96106.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/13/2019.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Feb. 13, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019|
PUBLIC NOTICE
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Operation of the Plumas
Transit System
County Service Area #12 is requesting proposals for the operation of the Plumas Transit System in Plumas County, California. Please refer to the County website at the following link: www.countyofplumas.com/bids.aspx.
Transit Operations contractors interested in submitting a proposal may also obtain the Request for Proposal by submitting a written request by mail, email or fax to:
Plumas County Department of Public Works
Attn: John Mannle, P.E.
Assistant Director
1834 E. Main St.
Quincy, CA 95971
Telephone: (530) 283-6268
FAX: (530) 283- 6323
Email: [email protected]
Sealed proposals will be received at the above address, on or before 3:00 pm, Friday, April 5, 2019.
Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP
March 13, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000051
(Expires: 2/22/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ALL WAYS CARING HOMECARE.
Business Address: 805 N WHITTINGTON PARKWAY, SUITE 400, LOUISVILLE, KY 40222, Plumas County; Phone: 502-394-2100.
Mailing Address: 805 N WHITTINGTON PARKWAY, SUITE 400, LOUISVILLE, KY 40222.
SOUTHERN HOME CARE SERVICES, INC., 805 N WHITTINGTON PARKWAY, SUITE 400, LOUISVILLE, KY 40222.
State: CA AI#: 3546731
This business is conducted by: A Corporation.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/22/2019.
Signed: /s/ Jennifer Kurz, Secretary.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Feb. 22, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Lori Powell, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000062
(Expires: 3/5/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CUT ABOVE, A.
Business Address: 625 WILLIAMS VALLEY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, Plumas County; Phone: 530-284-1800.
Mailing Address: 625 WILLIAMS VALLEY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.
CHARLES W. JARRETT, 625 WILLIAMS VALLEY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947; JOAN P. JARRETT, 625 WILLIAMS VALLEY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.
This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/05/2019.
Signed: /s/ Charles W. Jarrett.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: March 5, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000049
(Expires: 2/20/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: WHITEHAWK RANCH GOLF CLUB.
Business Address: 768 WHITEHAWK DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106, Plumas County; Phone: 530-836-2523.
Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 310, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.
WHGC VENTURE, LLC, 7431 HWY. 89, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, State: CA AI#: 201625910205.
This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/19/2019.
Signed: /s/ Harvey West III, Vice President; Cynthia Holms, Sec/Treas.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Feb. 20, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000047
(Expires: 2/20/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GRAEAGLE FITNESS CENTER.
Business Address: 7440 HWY. 89, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, Plumas County; Phone: 530-836-2523.
Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 310, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.
GRAEAGLE LAND & WATER, 7431 HWY. 89, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, State: CA AI#: 671510.
This business is conducted by: Corporation.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/19/2019.
Signed: /s/ Harvey West III, Vice President; Cynthia Holms, Sec/Treas.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Feb. 20, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000048
(Expires: 2/20/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GRAEAGLE CORNER BARN.
Business Address: 8929 HWY. 89, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, Plumas County; Phone: 530-836-2523.
Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 310, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.
GRAEAGLE LAND & WATER, 7431 HWY. 89, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, State: CA AI#: 671510.
This business is conducted by: Corporation.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/19/2019.
Signed: /s/ Harvey West III, Vice President; Cynthia Holms, Sec/Treas.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Feb. 20, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000055
(Expires: 2/26/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MELANGE.
Business Address: 367 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, Plumas County.
Mailing Address: 2114 MANSELL STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.
HELEN REYNOLDS, 2114 MANSELL STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/26/2019.
Signed: /s/ Helen Reynolds.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Feb. 26, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000042
(Expires: 2/13/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SHANNON.
Business Address: 470 JACKSON STREET #C, QUINCY, CA 95971, Plumas County; Phone: 559-786-6220.
Mailing Address: P O BOX 3104, QUINCY, CA 95971.
SHANNON WELLER, 470 JACKSON STREET #C, QUINCY, CA 95971.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/13/2019.
Signed: /s/ Shannon Weller, CEO.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Feb. 13, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000060
(Expires: 3/4/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GARDEN 4 YOU, A.
Business Address: 141 ADA LANE MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956, Plumas County; Phone: 530-320-4178.
Mailing Address: P O BOX 115, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.
AMANDA BUCKLEY, 141 ADA LANE, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/4/2019.
Signed: /s/ Amanda Buckley.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: March 4, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000058
(Expires: 2/27/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: QUARTER CIRCLE OS ACCOUNTING AND BOOKEEPING.
Business Address: 1717 MARIE DRIVE, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983, Plumas County; Phone: 530-375-0464.
Mailing Address: 1717 MARIE DRIVE, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.
SUZETTE MARIE REED, 1717 MARIE DRIVE, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/27/2019.
Signed: /s/ Suzette Reed, Owner.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Feb. 27, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2019|