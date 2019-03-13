Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 3/13/19

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000011

(Expires: 1/14/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JDs JUNK REMOVAL AND HAULING.

Business Address: 228 KATHERINE ST., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 228 KATHERINE ST., QUINCY, CA 95971.

JARED WEST, 228 KATHERINE ST., QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/14/2019.

Signed: /s/ Jared West, Owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 14, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000007

(Expires: 1/9/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ALMANOR STYLE.

Business Address: 262 MAIN STREET #2, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; Phone: (530) 616-9001.

Mailing Address: 3523 CEDAR LANE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

KYNDRI VELASCO, 3523 CEDAR LANE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/9/2019.

Signed: /s/ Kyndri Velasco.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 9, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000018

(Expires: 1/16/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FARMSTEAD KITCHEN & MARKET.

Business Address: 163 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; Phone: (760) 688-6210.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 1823, CHESTER, CA 96020.

LORI RICE, 200 LASSEN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020; ROBERT RICE, 200 LASSEN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/16/2019.

Signed: /s/ Lori Rice; Robert Kye Rice.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 16, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000033

(Expires: 1/30/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FEATHER HOUSE RETREAT.

Business Address: 568 FEATHER RIVER DRIVE, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 624-6624.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1275, CHESTER, CA 96020.

DENISE L. KELLY, 568 FEATHER RIVER DRIVE, CHESTER, CA 96020; ROLF WEIDHOFER, 568 FEATHER RIVER DRIVE, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/30/2019.

Signed: /s/ Denise Kelly, owner; Rolf Weidhofer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 30, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Feb. 27, March 6, 13, 20, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000019

(Expires: 1/17/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LAKESIDE SLABS.

Business Address: 3259 HILLCREST DRIVE, HAMILTON BRANCH, CA 96137, County of Plumas; (530) 816-0240.

Mailing Address: 3259 HILLCREST DRIVE, HAMILTON BRANCH, CA 96137.

NICHOLAS, DELUCCHI, 3259 HILLCREST DRIVE, HAMILTON BRANCH, CA 96137; TREVOR DELUCCHI, 3725 CHER MAR LANE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/17/2019.

Signed: /s/ Nicholas Delucchi, partner; Trevor Delucchi, partner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 17, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Feb. 27, March 6, 13, 20, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2018-0000232

(Expires: 9/17/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LOYA.

Business Address: 1655 ROCKY POINT ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 412-3155.

Mailing Address: 1655 ROCKY POINT ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

ELIZABETH MARY JOY, 1655 ROCKY POINT ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/1/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 17, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Feb. 27, March 6, 13, 20, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000052

(Expires: 2/22/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MOUNTAIN VALLEY APPRAISAL & REALTY.

Business Address: 91742 HIGHWAY 70, VINTON, CA 96135, County of Plumas; Phone: (775) 772-8576.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 362, CHILCOOT, CA 96105.

ANDREW JOY, 91742 HIGHWAY 70, VINTON, CA 96135.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/22/2019.

Signed: /s/ Andy Joy, President.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 22, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000044

(Expires: 2/13/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RURAL HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS.

Business Address: 95 DEER CREEK CROSSING, CLIO, CA 96016, County of Plumas; Phone: (530) 713-3600

Mailing Address: P O BOX 287, CLIO, CA 96106.

THOMAS HAYES, 95 DEER CREEK CROSSING, CLIO, CA 96106.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/13/2019.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 13, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019|

PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Operation of the Plumas

Transit System

County Service Area #12 is requesting proposals for the operation of the Plumas Transit System in Plumas County, California. Please refer to the County website at the following link: www.countyofplumas.com/bids.aspx.

Transit Operations contractors interested in submitting a proposal may also obtain the Request for Proposal by submitting a written request by mail, email or fax to:

Plumas County Department of Public Works

Attn: John Mannle, P.E.

Assistant Director

1834 E. Main St.

Quincy, CA 95971

Telephone: (530) 283-6268

FAX: (530) 283- 6323

Email: [email protected]

Sealed proposals will be received at the above address, on or before 3:00 pm, Friday, April 5, 2019.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 13, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000051

(Expires: 2/22/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ALL WAYS CARING HOMECARE.

Business Address: 805 N WHITTINGTON PARKWAY, SUITE 400, LOUISVILLE, KY 40222, Plumas County; Phone: 502-394-2100.

Mailing Address: 805 N WHITTINGTON PARKWAY, SUITE 400, LOUISVILLE, KY 40222.

SOUTHERN HOME CARE SERVICES, INC., 805 N WHITTINGTON PARKWAY, SUITE 400, LOUISVILLE, KY 40222.

State: CA AI#: 3546731

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/22/2019.

Signed: /s/ Jennifer Kurz, Secretary.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Feb. 22, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Powell, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000062

(Expires: 3/5/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CUT ABOVE, A.

Business Address: 625 WILLIAMS VALLEY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, Plumas County; Phone: 530-284-1800.

Mailing Address: 625 WILLIAMS VALLEY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

CHARLES W. JARRETT, 625 WILLIAMS VALLEY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947; JOAN P. JARRETT, 625 WILLIAMS VALLEY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/05/2019.

Signed: /s/ Charles W. Jarrett.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 5, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000049

(Expires: 2/20/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: WHITEHAWK RANCH GOLF CLUB.

Business Address: 768 WHITEHAWK DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106, Plumas County; Phone: 530-836-2523.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 310, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

WHGC VENTURE, LLC, 7431 HWY. 89, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, State: CA AI#: 201625910205.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/19/2019.

Signed: /s/ Harvey West III, Vice President; Cynthia Holms, Sec/Treas.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 20, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000047

(Expires: 2/20/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GRAEAGLE FITNESS CENTER.

Business Address: 7440 HWY. 89, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, Plumas County; Phone: 530-836-2523.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 310, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

GRAEAGLE LAND & WATER, 7431 HWY. 89, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, State: CA AI#: 671510.

This business is conducted by: Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/19/2019.

Signed: /s/ Harvey West III, Vice President; Cynthia Holms, Sec/Treas.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 20, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000048

(Expires: 2/20/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GRAEAGLE CORNER BARN.

Business Address: 8929 HWY. 89, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, Plumas County; Phone: 530-836-2523.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 310, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

GRAEAGLE LAND & WATER, 7431 HWY. 89, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, State: CA AI#: 671510.

This business is conducted by: Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/19/2019.

Signed: /s/ Harvey West III, Vice President; Cynthia Holms, Sec/Treas.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Feb. 20, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000055

(Expires: 2/26/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MELANGE.

Business Address: 367 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, Plumas County.

Mailing Address: 2114 MANSELL STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

HELEN REYNOLDS, 2114 MANSELL STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/26/2019.

Signed: /s/ Helen Reynolds.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 26, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000042

(Expires: 2/13/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SHANNON.

Business Address: 470 JACKSON STREET #C, QUINCY, CA 95971, Plumas County; Phone: 559-786-6220.

Mailing Address: P O BOX 3104, QUINCY, CA 95971.

SHANNON WELLER, 470 JACKSON STREET #C, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/13/2019.

Signed: /s/ Shannon Weller, CEO.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 13, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000060

(Expires: 3/4/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GARDEN 4 YOU, A.

Business Address: 141 ADA LANE MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956, Plumas County; Phone: 530-320-4178.

Mailing Address: P O BOX 115, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

AMANDA BUCKLEY, 141 ADA LANE, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/4/2019.

Signed: /s/ Amanda Buckley.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 4, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000058

(Expires: 2/27/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: QUARTER CIRCLE OS ACCOUNTING AND BOOKEEPING.

Business Address: 1717 MARIE DRIVE, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983, Plumas County; Phone: 530-375-0464.

Mailing Address: 1717 MARIE DRIVE, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

SUZETTE MARIE REED, 1717 MARIE DRIVE, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/27/2019.

Signed: /s/ Suzette Reed, Owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Feb. 27, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2019|