Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 3/21/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000049

(Expires: 2/16/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LOST SIERRA RETREAT CENTER, THE.

Business Address: 64274 HIGHWAY 70, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas; (530) 368-6325.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 52, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

UNIVERSITY OF EARTH, LLC, 64274 HIGHWAY 70, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

State: CA AI# 200509610041

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/10/2018.

Signed: /s/ Rich Silver, Managing Member.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Feb. 16, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Powell, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 21, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000052

(Expires: 2/22/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Dollar General #18272

Business Address: 322 Crescent Street, Greenville, CA 95947, Mailing Address 100 Mission Ridge, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

Dollar General #18272, 322 Crescent Street, Greenville, CA 95947; State: TN AI#. 201033610164

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/22/2018

Signed: /s/Steven Deckard, CEO

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: February 22, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Cliff, Deputy

3/7, 3/14, 3/21, 3/28/18

CNS-3104755#

FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 7, 14, 21, 28 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: DISHGRACE.

Business Address: 6 TIMBER LANE, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

KLYTIA N. DUTTON, 6 TIMBER LANE, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2009-0000168.

Original Filing Date: 7/02/2009.

Signed: Klytia Dutton, Owner

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Feb. 13, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Julie Hagwood, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000029

(Expires: 1/31/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TWO-HEARTS.

Business Address: 2634 COUNTY ROAD A-23, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 2135, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

TWO-HEARTS, LLC, 2634 COUNTY ROAD A-23, PORTOLA, CA 96122, State: NV

AI#: 20181074101.

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/31/2018.

Signed: /s/ Renee Smith.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 31, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000058

(Expires: 2/28/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GARRETT’S GUIDE SERVICE.

Business Address: 236 FARRAR DR., CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1792, CHESTER, CA 96020.

MATTHEW S. GARRETT, 236 FARRAR DR., CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/28/2018.

Signed: /s/ Matt Garrett.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 31, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000059

(Expires: 2/28/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LAKE ALMANOR ACE HARDWARE.

Business Address: 417 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1520, CHESTER, CA 96020.

D&T MOUNTAIN ENTERPRISES, INC., 417 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, State: CA, AI#: 3659195; TAMI DEJONG, 417 MAIN ST., CHESTER, CA 96020

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/28/2018.

Signed: /s/ Tami DeJong.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 28, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000065

(Expires: 3/5/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DUCT WORKS CLEANING CO.

Business Address: 64 BRESCIANI LANE, QUINCY CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 64 BRESCIANI LANE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

JASON ALAN BLUST, 201 CLAREMONT DRIVE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/5/2018.

Signed: /s/ Jason Blust.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 5, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 14, 21, 28, April 4, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000039

(Expires: 2/13/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HIGH SIERRA SHEEP COMPANY.

Business Address: 1577 NORTH ARM ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (530) 781-2780.

Mailing Address: 1577 NORTH ARM ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

NICOLE MARCEAU, 1577 NORTH ARM ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947; ROY “EDDIE” HAMMERICH, 1577 NORTH ARM ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/13/2018.

Signed: /s/ Nicole Marceau.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 13, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 14, 21, 28, April 4, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000047

(Expires: 2/16/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TROY VAN PELT DDS, INC.

Business Address: 279 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-9988.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 3776, QUINCY, CA 95971.

TROY VAN PELT DDS, INC., 2540 FOREST KNOLL LANE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

State: CA AI#: 40936063

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 16, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Powell, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 14, 21, 28, April 4, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000066

(Expires: 3/5/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PLUMAS CENTER FOR OPEN EXPLORATION.

Business Address: 2381 E. MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 148, QUINCY, CA 95971.

PETER LIVINGSTON, 2381 E. MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: 3/5/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 5, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 14, 21, 28, April 4, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: BODY & SOUL.

Business Address: 231 MAIN STREET, SUITE 100, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

JENNIFER DAY LUDVIGSON, 231 MAIN STREET, SUITE 100, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000094.

Original Filing Date: 5/3/2016.

Signed: /s/ Jennifer Ludvigson

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Nov. 20, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MCBRIDE’S STORAGE.

Business Address: 73825 DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

JODI, MCBRIDE, 571 CALIFORNIA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017-0000010.

Original Filing Date: 1/19/2017.

Signed: /s/ Jodi McBride, owner

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: March 5, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: PORTOLA MOTOR PARTS.

Business Address: 232 EAST SIERRA, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

PORTER ENTERPRISES, 1289 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business was conducted by A Corporation.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2013-0000295.

Original Filing Date: 12/10/2013.

Signed: /s/ Kyle Porter, President.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: March 9, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: CANYON MOTOR PARTS.

Business Address: 1759 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

PORTER ENTERPRISES, 462-900 CHRISTIE ST., JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business was conducted by A Corporation.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015-0000105.

Original Filing Date: 4/27/2015.

Signed: /s/ Kyle Porter, President.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: March 9, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: CHESTER AUTO PARTS.

Business Address: 445 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

PORTER ENTERPRISES, 1289 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business was conducted by A Corporation.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017-0000016.

Original Filing Date: 1/24/2017.

Signed: /s/ Kyle Porter, President.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: March 9, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000007

(Expires: 1/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: C. HERMANN PHOTOGRAPHY.

Business Address: 17 WEST MAGNOLIA AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 2313, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

CASSIDY HERMANN, 17 WEST MAGNOLIA AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/1/2018.

Signed: /s/ Cassidy Hermann, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 1, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000071

(Expires: 3/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SIERRA BRIDES.

Business Address: 1884 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 3273, QUINCY, CA 95971.

JENNIFER LUDVIGSON, 1884 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/9/2018.

Signed: /s/ Jennifer Day Ludvigson

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000060

(Expires: 2/28/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MILLIE’S ICE CREAM & COFFEE CO.

Business Address: 7512 HIGHWAY 89, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 10250 BOUNDER LANE, RENO, NV 89508.

DENNIS W. KECK, 10250 BOUNDER LANE, RENO, NV 89508; DEBRA L. KECK 10250 BOUNDER LANE, RENO, NV 89508.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/28/2018.

Signed: /s/ Debra Keck.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 28, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000064

(Expires: 3/5/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MCBRIDE’S MINI STORAGE.

Business Address: 73825 S. DELLEKER, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 5735 BENBROOK LANE, ORANGEVALE, CA 95662.

WESTERN BUILDERS INC. OF SALINAS, 5735 BENBROOK LANE ORANGE, CA 95662.

State: CA; AI#: 312991

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/5/2018.

Signed: /s/ Jodi McBride, Manager

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 5, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000069

(Expires: 3/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CANYON MOTOR PARTS.

Business Address: 1759 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 1759 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

NAPA ENTERPRISES, 49 WEST SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

State: CA AI#: 677653

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/9/2018.

Signed: /s/ Kyle Porter, President.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000068

(Expires: 3/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CHESTER AUTO PARTS.

Business Address: 445 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 513, CHESTER, CA 96020.

NAPA SIERRA, 49 WEST SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

State: CA AI#: 677653

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/9/2018.

Signed: /s/ Kyle Porter, President.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000070

(Expires: 3/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PORTOLA MOTOR PARTS.

Business Address: 81 WEST SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 81 WEST SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

NAPA SIERRA, 49 WEST SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

State: CA AI#: 677653

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/9/2018.

Signed: /s/ Kyle Porter, President.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018|