Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 4/11/18

Notice of Invitation to Bid – Public Facility: Pine Meadows Apartment Exterior Paint, 2-Story Building

Pine Meadows Apartment Siding/Fascia Replacement, 2-Story Building

The Plumas County Community Development Commission (PCCDC) invites qualified Contractors (Class C-33 Painting, Class C-5 Framing, Class B-General Building) to bid the above said work (all labor, equipment and materials) for federally funded housing complex Pine Meadows, located at 616 Pearl Rd , Chester, CA 96020.

This is a Public Works project subject to State Prevailing Wages. The Contractor must have a California Contractor’s State License and be registered with the California Department of Industrial Relations, PRIOR TO BIDDING, pursuant to the requirements of SB854, Public Works Reforms. All Subcontractors that are to be used on this project must also be registered PRIOR TO BIDDING.

Bid Submittal Deadline: 3:00 p.m. April 18, 2018

This is a notice only. Bid Packages must be obtained to bid this work.

Sealed Bids will be opened at 3:00 p.m. on April 18, 2018 at Wildwood Village’s Conference Room, located at 400 Meadowbrook Loop, Chester, CA 96020.

For more information or to schedule a walk-through of the Project contact:

Steven Burkman

(530) 258-9152

[email protected]

In accordance with Public Contract Code Section 22300, the Contractor may substitute securities in lieu of funds withheld by the Commission to ensure performance under the contract.

Minority and women business enterprises are encouraged to bid. All Federal and State equal opportunity and non-discrimination regulations apply.

The Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive immaterial defects or deviations in the bids received.

“This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer” (800) 135-2929 TDD #

April 4, 11, 2018

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: BODY & SOUL.

Business Address: 231 MAIN STREET, SUITE 100, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

JENNIFER DAY LUDVIGSON, 231 MAIN STREET, SUITE 100, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000094.

Original Filing Date: 5/3/2016.

Signed: /s/ Jennifer Ludvigson

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Nov. 20, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy.

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MCBRIDE’S STORAGE.

Business Address: 73825 DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

JODI, MCBRIDE, 571 CALIFORNIA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017-0000010.

Original Filing Date: 1/19/2017.

Signed: /s/ Jodi McBride, owner

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: March 5, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: PORTOLA MOTOR PARTS.

Business Address: 232 EAST SIERRA, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

PORTER ENTERPRISES, 1289 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business was conducted by A Corporation.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2013-0000295.

Original Filing Date: 12/10/2013.

Signed: /s/ Kyle Porter, President.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: March 9, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: CANYON MOTOR PARTS.

Business Address: 1759 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

PORTER ENTERPRISES, 462-900 CHRISTIE ST., JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business was conducted by A Corporation.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015-0000105.

Original Filing Date: 4/27/2015.

Signed: /s/ Kyle Porter, President.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: March 9, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: CHESTER AUTO PARTS.

Business Address: 445 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

PORTER ENTERPRISES, 1289 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business was conducted by A Corporation.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017-0000016.

Original Filing Date: 1/24/2017.

Signed: /s/ Kyle Porter, President.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below. Filed: March 9, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000007

(Expires: 1/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: C. HERMANN PHOTOGRAPHY.

Business Address: 17 WEST MAGNOLIA AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 2313, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

CASSIDY HERMANN, 17 WEST MAGNOLIA AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/1/2018.

Signed: /s/ Cassidy Hermann, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: March 1, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000071

(Expires: 3/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SIERRA BRIDES.

Business Address: 1884 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 3273, QUINCY, CA 95971.

JENNIFER LUDVIGSON, 1884 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/9/2018.

Signed: /s/ Jennifer Day Ludvigson

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: March 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000060

(Expires: 2/28/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MILLIE’S ICE CREAM & COFFEE CO.

Business Address: 7512 HIGHWAY 89, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 10250 BOUNDER LANE, RENO, NV 89508.

DENNIS W. KECK, 10250 BOUNDER LANE, RENO, NV 89508; DEBRA L. KECK 10250 BOUNDER LANE, RENO, NV 89508.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/28/2018.

Signed: /s/ Debra Keck.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Feb. 28, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000064

(Expires: 3/5/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MCBRIDE’S MINI STORAGE.

Business Address: 73825 S. DELLEKER, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 5735 BENBROOK LANE, ORANGEVALE, CA 95662.

WESTERN BUILDERS INC. OF SALINAS, 5735 BENBROOK LANE ORANGE, CA 95662.

State: CA; AI#: 312991

This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/5/2018.

Signed: /s/ Jodi McBride, Manager

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: March 5, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000069

(Expires: 3/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CANYON MOTOR PARTS.

Business Address: 1759 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 1759 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

NAPA ENTERPRISES, 49 WEST SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

State: CA AI#: 677653

This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/9/2018.

Signed: /s/ Kyle Porter, President.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000068

(Expires: 3/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CHESTER AUTO PARTS.

Business Address: 445 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 513, CHESTER, CA 96020.

NAPA SIERRA, 49 WEST SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

State: CA AI#: 677653

This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/9/2018.

Signed: /s/ Kyle Porter, President.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: March 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000070

(Expires: 3/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PORTOLA MOTOR PARTS.

Business Address: 81 WEST SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 81 WEST SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

NAPA SIERRA, 49 WEST SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

State: CA AI#: 677653

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/9/2018.

Signed: /s/ Kyle Porter, President.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: March 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 2018

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: TIMBERLINE MATERIALS.

Business Address: 1080 HIGHWAY 36, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

RHONDA WILLIAMS, 1080 HIGHWAY 36, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business was conducted by a Corporation.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000069.

Original Filing Date: 3/30/2016.

Signed: /s/ Rhonda Williams, President.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below. Filed: Feb. 27, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000080

(Expires: 3/16/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: K.E.M.P. ENTERPRISES.

Business Address: 541 CATFISH BEACH ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 933, CHESTER, CA 96020.

KENNETH KENWORTHY, 132 SOUTH WESTCHESTER DRIVE, ANAHEIM, CA 92084.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/16/2018.

Signed: /s/ Ken Kenworthy.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: March 16, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000081

(Expires: 3/19/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HALO.

Business Address: 150 NORTH MILL CREEK, SUITE H, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 135 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971.

JULIE TANAKA, 135 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/19/2018.

Signed: /s/ Julie Tanaka.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: March 19, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000050

(Expires: 2/16/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LUCKY LINFORD’S CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.

Business Address: 213 4TH STREET, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 213 4TH STREET, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934.

WADE LENNON LINFORD, 213 4TH STREET, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/16/2018.

Signed: /s/ Wade Lennon Lindord.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Feb. 16, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000083

(Expires: 3/21/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: 2H TIMBER.

Business Address: 33 BELL LANE, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 33 BELL LANE, CA 95971.

JAMES R. BAMFORD, 33, BELL LANE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

State: CA

AI# 3545027

This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/21/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: March 21, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000061

(Expires: 2/28/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ANNA STEVENS INTERIOR DESIGN.

Business Address: 355 QUAIL VIEW CIRCLE, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 421, CLIO, CA 96106.

ANNA STEVENS, 355 QUAIL VIEW CIRCLE, CLIO, CA 96106.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/28/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Feb. 28, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000055

(Expires: 2/27/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TIMBERLINE MATERIALS, INC.

Business Address: 1080 HIGHWAY 36, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 854, CHESTER, CA 96020.

TIMBERLINE MATERIALS, INC., 1080 HIGHWAY 36, CHESTER, CA 96020.

State: CA

AI#: 3398043

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/27/2018.

Signed: /s/ Karalee Williams, President

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Feb. 27, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000040

(Expires: 2/13/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GRAEAGLE HOME REPAIR AND IMPROVEMENT

Business Address: 203 SUGAR PINE DR., BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103, County of Plumas; Phone: 775-815-9931.

Mailing Address: 203 SUGAR PINE DR., BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

TODD ALAN SOLOMON, 203 SUGAR PINE DR., BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/13/2018.

Signed: /s/ Todd Alan Solomon

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Feb. 13, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Powell, Deputy

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000086

(Expires: 3/23/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ROUND TABLE PIZZA.

Business Address: 60 E. MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-2320.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 4141, QUINCY, CA 95971.

KERRI HOOVER, 6492 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971; EVAN FRANKLIN, 338 COBURN ST., QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: Copartners.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/24/2013.

Signed: /s/ Kerri Hoover.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: March 23, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

April 4, 11, 18, 25, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000089

(Expires: 3/23/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MORIZON.

Business Address: 95512 CHILCOOT AVE., CHILCOOT, CA 96105, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 326, CHILCOOT, CA 96105.

JOHN RIDLEY, 95512 CHILCOOT AVE., CHILCOOT, CA 96105; JACOB GRIGG, 95512 CHILCOOT AVE., CHILCOOT, CA 96105.

This business is conducted by: General Partnership. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/23/2018.

Signed: /s/ John A. Ridley.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: March 23, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

April 4, 11, 18, 25, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000090

(Expires: 3/26/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ELLIPTICAL SUNRISE.

Business Address: 8279 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956, County of Plumas; Phone: 510-541-2681.

Mailing Address: P O BOX 655, QUINCY, CA 95971.

INGRID BURKE, 8279 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

Signed: /s/ Ingrid Burke.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 26, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

April 4, 11, 18, 25, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000085

(Expires: 3/22/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ALMANOR COMPUTER REPAIR.

Business Address: 656 ANDREWS ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; Phone: 530-200-4045.

Mailing Address: P O BOX 1694, CHESTER, CA 96020.

NICHOLAS WALKEWICZ, 656 ANDREWS ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: 3/21/2018.

Signed: /s/ Nicholas Walkewicz.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 22, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

April 4, 11, 18, 25, 2018

Request for Funding Proposals

Plumas County was awarded a $9,500 grant from the State of California and the Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) under the provisions of Penal Code 1233.10. The Plumas County Board of Supervisors, in collaboration with the Plumas County Community Corrections Partnership (CCP), is seeking funding proposals from non-governmental entities or consortiums or a coalition on non-governmental entities that provide community recidivism and crime reduction services to persons who have been released from state prison, a county jail, a juvenile detention facility, who are under the supervision of a parole or probation department, or any other person at risk of becoming involved in criminal activities. Community recidivism and crime reduction services include, but are not limited to, delinquency prevention, homelessness prevention, and reentry services.

These services are to be provided beginning no later than June 6, 2018 through December 5, 2018. Proposals will be reviewed by the Probation Department staff and Budget Committee and recommendations for funding provided to the full CCP Executive Committee for approval; all funding will remain within the sole discretion of the CCP and the Plumas County Board of Supervisors. The CCP reserves the right to waive any irregularities within a proposal or to reject any proposal. Proposals are due at the Plumas County Probation Department, 270 Hospital Rd. Suite 128, Quincy CA 95971 by 5:00 pm April 27, 2018. For an Application Packet and further information please contact Chief Erin Metcalf at (530) 283-6200 or visit the Probation Department’s webpage at countyofplumas.com.

April 4, 11, 2018

Public Notice

The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District is preparing its annual budget. Pursuant to the California Health and Safety Code Section 40131, the District will conduct a public hearing during the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District’s Board of Director’s Regular Meeting conducted via two-site video/telephone conference on Monday, May 21, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend and comment at either of the two Air District offices located at (Site A) Litton Building, Third Floor, Suite 316, 200 Litton Drive, Grass Valley, CA 95945 or (Site B) 257 East Sierra Street, Unit E, Portola CA 96122. The public hearing is for the exclusive purpose of providing the public and interested parties with the opportunity to comment on the proposed District budget for fiscal year 2018-2019. Written comments may also be submitted to the District during the hearing or mailed to Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, 200 Litton Drive, Suite 320, Grass Valley, CA 95945, but must be received in the Grass Valley office before 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 18, 2018. Documents will be available by April 23, 2018 and may be requested by calling (530) 274-9360 or picking them up at either 200 Litton Drive, Suite 320, Grass Valley, CA. or 257 East Sierra Street, Unit E, Portola California.

If the May 21, 2018 meeting is cancelled, then the hearing will be conducted via-two-site video/telephone conference during the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District’s Board of Director’s Regular Meeting on June 25, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the video conference at (Site A) Litton Building, Third Floor, Suite 316, 200 Litton Drive, Grass Valley, CA 95945 or (Site B) 257 East Sierra Street, Unit E, Portola CA 96122.

April 11, 2018

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: FAMILY CORNER, THE.

Business Address: 448 WEST SIERRA, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

JOSE E. FUENTES, #1 BECKWITH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122; MARCIA ALVARENGA, #1 BECKWITH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by a General Partnership.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000122.

Original Filing Date: 6/6/2016.

Signed: Marcia Alvarenga

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: June 5, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2018

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: BUCKAROO CHOCOLATES.

Business Address: 7512 HWY. 89, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

LYNDI FROST JOHNSON, 6671 EQUATION DRIVE, SPARKS, NV 89436; BERT JOHNSON, 6671 EQUATION DRIVE, SPARKS, NV 89436.

This business was conducted by a Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000260.

Original Filing Date: 10/29/2014.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: March 29, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Julie Hagwood, Deputy.

April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000101

(Expires: 4/3/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: OAK GROVE LODGE.

Business Address: 700 HIGHWAY 89, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (775) 338-2828.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 20, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

KIMBERLY MC AHREN, 700 HIGHWAY 89, GREENVILLE, CA 9547.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/4/2013.

Signed: /s/ Kimberly McAhren.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 3, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000095

(Expires: 3/30/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JUMPIN ROCK RANCH.

Business Address: 29624 HIGHWAY 70, TWAIN, CA 95984, County of Plumas; (530) 552-9941.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 124, TWAIN, CA 95984.

JACKIE JENSEN, 29624 HWY. 70, TWAIN, CA 95984; JOE LEE POPE, IV, 29624 HWY. 70, TWAIN, CA 95984.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/30/2018.

Signed: /s/ Jackie Jensen.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 30, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000099

(Expires: 4/3/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FAMILY CORNER, THE.

Business Address: 448 WEST SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 448 WEST SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

LUIS A. CACERES, 810 G STREET, APT. 4, SPARKS, NV 89431; WALTER A. CACERES, 826 G STREET, APT. 1, SPARKS, NV 89431.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/3/2018.

Signed: /s/ Luis A. Caceres.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 3, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000078

(Expires: 3/15/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TRANSCORD PROPERTIES.

Business Address: 309 WONDERVIEW DRIVE, GLENDALE, CA 91202; Phone: 818-956-5919.

Mailing Address: 309 WONDERVIEW DRIVE, GLENDALE, CA 91202.

CONSTANCE CASELLA, 309 WONDERVIEW DRIVE, GLENDALE, CA 91202; PAUL CASELLA, 309 WONDERVIEW DRIVE, GLENDALE, CA 91202.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

Signed: /s/ Constance Casella; Paul Casella.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 15, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2018